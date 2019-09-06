Corus Entertainment celebrates 20 year anniversary at Toronto Stock Exchange
Sep 06, 2019, 12:07 ET
"As we reflect on our 20 year history as a public company, we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead," says Doug Murphy, President and CEO, Corus Entertainment. "This marks an exciting time in our evolution as we roll out new ways for audiences to engage with our brands, innovative products for our clients and premium content for distribution around the world."
About Corus Entertainment Inc.
Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 37 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is also an established creator of globally distributed content through Nelvana animation studio, Corus Studios, and children's book publishing house Kids Can Press. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, and lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV and Nickelodeon Canada, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.
