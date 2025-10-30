CORUS ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITY

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) ("Corus" or the "Company") announced today that it has completed an agreement to amend (the "Amendment") its Eighth Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, as last amended and restated on March 21, 2025 (the "Credit Facility"). As part of a prudent liquidity management strategy, the Amendment increases the maximum amount the Company may request as an advance on a "revolving" basis from $75 million to $125 million. All terms are as defined in the Credit Facility and amendments thereto.

A copy of the Amendment to the Credit Facility will be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information and should be read subject to the following cautionary language:

To the extent any statements made in this document, or any of the documents referenced in herein, contain information that is not historical, these statements are forward-looking statements and may be forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). This forward-looking information relates to, among other things, Corus Entertainment Inc.'s ("Corus" or the "Company") objectives, goals, strategies, targets, intentions, plans, estimates and outlooks and includes but is not limited to: the adoption and anticipated impact of the Company's capital allocation strategy, capital structure and liability management including liquidity and leverage targets; Corus' ability to repay debt and/or maintain necessary access to loan and credit facilities; the Company's strategic, operation or business plans; anticipated revenue and subscription trends; and expectations regarding financial or operational performance, operating costs, tariffs, taxes and fees. The foregoing can generally be identified by the use of words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may" or the negatives of these terms and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, anticipated outcomes or impacts, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances may be considered forward-looking information.

Although Corus believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves many material assumptions, risks and uncertainties and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied with respect to the forward-looking information, which are subject to risk or change and may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations, calculations, plans, or forecasts, including without limitation, factors and assumptions relating to or impacting: the sustainability of Corus' current or proposed capital and debt structure; the ability to maintain access, renegotiate, obtain relief from, or meet covenants under the Company's senior credit facility, senior unsecured notes or other instruments or facilities; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital to provide liquidity to manage its cash flow requirements; general economic, business and market conditions; the ability of management to execute its business strategies and plans; the Company's financial and operating results being consistent with expectations; the Company's ability to attract, retain and manage fluctuations in advertising or subscription revenue; the continuity of relationships with Corus' key suppliers, partners, clients and customers; the impact of macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions; the impact of pending or threatened litigation, regulatory decisions, or appeals thereof; changes in laws or regulations or the interpretation or application of those laws and regulations including statements, decisions or positions by applicable courts or regulators including, without limitation, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission ("CRTC"), Canadian Heritage and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada ("ISED"); changes to licensing status or conditions; impacts of new competition, and industry mergers and acquisitions and the ability to compete in any of the industries in which it does business including with competitors that may not be regulated in the same way or to the same degree; strategic opportunities or partnerships (or lack thereof) that may be presented to and pursued by the Company; changes to applicable tax, licensing and regulatory regimes; operating and capital costs and tariffs, taxes and fees; impacts of interest rates, inflation and imposed and threatened tariffs; the Company's ability to source, produce or sell desirable content; unanticipated or un-mitigatable programming costs; retention and reputation risks related to its employees, contractors and on-air talent; physical and operational changes to the Company's key facilities and infrastructure; industry or Company labour actions; cybersecurity threats or incidents to the Company or its key suppliers and vendors; epidemics, pandemics or other public health and safety crises in Canada and globally; and changes in accounting standards.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such information and the foregoing list is not exhaustive.

Additional information about these material risk factors and assumptions underlying any forward-looking information may be found under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended August 31, 2025 (the "2025 MD&A"), which disclosure may be supplemented or amended by subsequent disclosures in the Company's quarterly management's discussion and analysis or by subsequent press releases, which are also filed on SEDAR+. Corus cautions that the foregoing list of important assumptions and factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.

When relying on the Company's forward-looking information to make decisions with respect to Corus, investors and others should carefully consider all the foregoing information, including any incorporated by reference, and any other uncertainties and potential events. Unless otherwise specified, all forward-looking information in this document speaks as of the date of this document and may be updated or amended from time to time. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Corus disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, events or circumstances that arise after the date thereof or otherwise.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops, delivers and distributes high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 25 specialty television services, 36 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, and social digital agency and media services. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, Flavour Network, Home Network, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Slice, Adult Swim, National Geographic and Global News, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

