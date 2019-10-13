Correction for Food Recall Warning for Certain President's Choice brand Powdered Infant Formula

Product photos are available: http://inspection.gc.ca/about-the-cfia/newsroom/food-recall-warnings/complete-listing/2019-10-13/eng/1571011106989/1571011112859

OTTAWA, Oct. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - The food recall warning of certain powdered infant formula issued on October 6, 2019 is revised to correctly identify the formula that may be contaminated with Cronobacter spp. President's Choice brand Lower Iron milk based powdered infant formula had been incorrectly identified as having been associated with the testing results.

Accordingly, the following product is no longer subject to a food recall warning:

Product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes President's Choice Lower Iron milk based powdered infant formula 900 g 0 60383 69839 3 EXP 2021 AU 29

It has now been confirmed that the testing results indicate that certain President's Choice brand Sensitive to lactose milk-based powdered infant formula may be contaminated with Cronobacter spp. Loblaw Companies Limited is recalling the formula described below.

The following product has been sold nationally and should not be consumed.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes President's Choice Sensitive to lactose milk-based powdered infant formula 638 g 0 60383 12994 1 EXP 2020 NO 05

What you should do

If you think you or a family member became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Cronobacter may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause illness. Although Cronobacter is not commonly linked to human illness, in rare cases it can cause serious or fatal infections. Cronobacter can cause rare bloodstream and central nervous system infections and has been associated with severe intestinal infection (necrotizing enterocolitis) and blood poisoning (sepsis), especially in newborns.

Background

This recall was triggered by the CFIA's surveillance activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Illnesses

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Company information, Loblaw Companies Limited: www.presidentschoice.ca/en_CA/community/contact-us.html, Telephone: 1-888-495-5111; Public enquiries, àToll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: cfia.enquiries-demandederenseignements.acia@canada.ca; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: cfia.media.acia@canada.ca

