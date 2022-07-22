Non-profit organization in Bouchette in the Outaouais region receives $100,000 from CED.

BOUCHETTE, QC, July 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

A key economic driver, the Canadian tourism industry generated more than $100 billion in annual revenue before being hit hard by the pandemic. Today, the Government of Canada is ensuring that tourism once again thrives and reaches its full potential.

Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a non-repayable contribution of $100,000 for the Corporation du parc régional du lac 31 Milles.

This CED support will enable the organization to improve its tourism experience by adapting its products and services to today's reality and adopting green practices. To achieve this, the Corporation will acquire three ready-to-camp units, sanitation equipment, and a transportation vessel. It also plans to improve its online reservation portal.

The Corporation du parc régional du lac 31 Milles is an NPO with a mandate to protect the environment and develop and manage recreational tourism activities within the territory of the Lac des Trente-et-Un-Milles. After over five years of managing camping activities on the lake's islands and shores, it has become one of the most active organizations in the Vallée-de-la-Gatineau region. This project supported by CED aims to modernize the attraction in order to strengthen its position as a microdestination. More specifically, the project involves improving the digital portal and tourism experience to increase site use and will create two jobs.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies on a strong tourism industry made up of organizations rooted in the regional economy. The players in this sector are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener, and more just economy for all.

"Our government continues to be here for businesses and organizations in the tourism sector. Thanks to the support announced today, the Corporation du parc régional du lac 31 Milles will be able to develop its services with ecology and sustainability in mind and enable visitors to discover the jewel of nature that is the Lac des Trente-et-Un-Milles. Our assistance represents an important step in recovery efforts to attract tourists from Canada and around the world so that everyone can discover the best tourism experiences our country has to offer."

Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac

"The tourism industry is a forum to showcase Canada's culture and diversity to visitors from around the world. Our government continues to be here for businesses and organizations in the tourism sector to ensure they recover. Today, we are announcing major investments to enable them to look towards the future. This CED financial contribution for the Corporation du parc régional du lac 31 Milles represents excellent news for the Outaouais region and its drawing power!"

The Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"Tourism is one of the sectors most affected by the pandemic in Canada. We will continue to support this sector during this difficult time. We will also continue to emphasize safety and ensure businesses receive the assistance they need to quickly regain their footing and prosper. The Tourism Relief Fund will help businesses adapt, make improvements and be ready to welcome back their guests. It also feeds into a broader strategy to help the sector withstand the pandemic, recover, and eventually grow. The Canadian economy will not fully recover until our tourism sector recovers."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"The Corporation du parc régional du lac 31 Milles thanks CED for this valuable financial contribution to the development of the future Parc des Trente-et-un-Milles. These funds, combined with those from other financial partners, will undoubtedly bring added value to the Corporation's mission as it plans projects to guarantee the health of the lake and its shores. Read-to-camp units, dry toilets, a patrol boat, and non-motorized watercraft are ways to drive green, eco-friendly, sustainable tourism forward."

Marlène Thonnard, President, Corporation du parc régional du lac 31 Mille

Tourism accounts for $102 billion in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of Canada's GDP.

in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of GDP. Today's announcement is part of a series of strategic investments by CED in projects aimed at fostering the recovery of the tourism industry and contributing to the economy of tomorrow.

The funding has been granted under the Tourism Relief Fund, which was specifically created to help tourism businesses and organizations offer innovative products and services for visitors and prepare to welcome international travellers again.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

