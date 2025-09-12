Corporate Treasury Revolution Accelerates as $113 Billion Bitcoin Holdings Spark 150% Stock Surges

USA News Group News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- USA News Group News Commentary – Earlier this summer, Animoca Brands released a report stating corporate treasury companies surge an average of 150% within 24 hours of announcing crypto adoption strategies[1] as digital asset treasuries amass $113 billion in Bitcoin stockpiles through September 2025, according to Coingecko data[2]. The explosive momentum reflects a fundamental shift from traditional cash reserves to strategic cryptocurrency accumulation, with U.S. Bank resuming Bitcoin custody services for institutional clients following greater regulatory clarity and institutional demand[3]. This treasury transformation is creating unprecedented opportunities for forward-thinking companies that are positioning themselves at the forefront of the digital asset revolution, including CEA Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNC), Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OCTO), Hyperion DeFi, Inc. (NASDAQ: HYPD), Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT), and DeFi Development Corp. (NASDAQ: DFDV).

The convergence of regulatory clarity, ETF accessibility, and over 90 public companies now holding Bitcoin on their balance sheets[4] creates unprecedented supply-demand dynamics, with analysts projecting continued institutional accumulation as pension funds and sovereign wealth entities prepare their own digital asset allocations.

CEA Industries (NASDAQ: BNC) has expanded its BNB holdings to 418,888 tokens worth approximately $368 million, reinforcing its transformation into a premier BNB treasury operation. This latest acquisition of 30,000 additional tokens demonstrates continued progress toward the Company's ambitious goal of securing 1% of BNB's total circulating supply by early 2026, representing a concentrated bet on the world's most actively used blockchain network for daily transactions.

"We're at the beginning of a $100–200 billion shift of capital into digital asset treasuries," said David Namdar, CEO of CEA Industries (BNC). "BNB is positioned to be a winner in this wave, and BNC's role is to lead institutional investors into that ecosystem with transparency, discipline, and scale."

BNC's strategic approach centers entirely on BNB's foundational role within the most utilized blockchain ecosystem for everyday transactions and decentralized finance operations. Instead of diversifying across multiple digital assets, the company has committed exclusively to BNB's ecosystem potential, believing this focused strategy maximizes exposure to network effects while enabling direct participation in on-chain yield opportunities.

This concentrated approach emerged from a transformative private placement of $500 million that completely restructured the company from its previous operations into a pure-play BNB treasury vehicle. The funding round drew over 140 institutional and crypto-native investors, including Pantera Capital, Arche Capital, ExodusPoint Capital Management, and Blockchain.com, with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. acting as exclusive placement agent and lead financial advisor.

BNB's attraction lies in its distinctive blend of utility and deflationary mechanics. The token powers millions of daily transactions while delivering staking rewards and benefiting from quarterly supply burns through automated reduction mechanisms. Unlike speculative digital assets, BNB demonstrates consistent economic utility across trading infrastructure, payment networks, and decentralized application environments.

CEA Industries' leadership team merges profound crypto expertise with traditional finance experience. CEO David Namdar previously co-founded Galaxy Digital and helped develop institutional crypto trading infrastructure. Dr. Russell Read's recent addition provides sovereign wealth fund management expertise spanning decades at CalPERS, Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation, and Gulf Investment Corporation. Hans Thomas of 10X Capital oversees treasury operations, contributing public company and capital markets knowledge to the BNB accumulation framework.

The company fills a critical market void for U.S. investors lacking direct BNB access through traditional brokerage platforms. BNC delivers regulated market exposure to BNB's performance without requiring cryptocurrency wallets, exchange registrations, or technical blockchain expertise. Investors gain BNB ecosystem exposure through conventional equity ownership in a NASDAQ-listed entity.

Current market dynamics favor BNC's strategy, with BNB recently approaching $900 price levels while the broader BNB Chain ecosystem maintains over $120 billion in total market capitalization. Should warrant exercises reach their maximum potential of $750 million in additional capital, CEA Industries could accumulate BNB holdings exceeding $1.25 billion in aggregate value.

BNC represents a strategic wager on blockchain infrastructure adoption within traditional financial systems. For investors seeking regulated exposure to cryptocurrency markets without direct digital asset ownership, CEA Industries provides institutional-grade access to one of the most actively utilized blockchain networks in global finance.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for CEA Industries at: https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/08/11/beat-wall-street-to-the-trade-that-500-million-just-backed/

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OCTO) has closed a $270 million private placement to implement the first Worldcoin treasury strategy, led by MOZAYYX with participation from World Foundation, Discovery Capital Management, Pantera, GSR, and Wedbush. The company will use proceeds to acquire and hold Worldcoin (WLD) as its primary treasury reserve asset, positioning itself as a pure-play investment vehicle for the digital identity verification token. Eightco announced that its trading symbol will change to "ORBS" beginning September 11, 2025, reflecting its focus on World's iris-scanning Orb technology.

"Since announcing the private placement, we've seen tremendous interest in OCTO and Worldcoin," said Dan Ives, newly appointed Chairman of the Board. "Proof of Human is the next critical step in the AI revolution, and World is uniquely positioned to deliver the trust, verification and authentication that the world needs as AI becomes more deeply embedded in every aspect of our lives."

Eightco maintains its existing subsidiaries Forever 8 and Ferguson Containers while adding the Worldcoin treasury strategy to its portfolio. The company is actively seeking additional technology acquisitions focused on the e-commerce ecosystem to create value for stockholders and portfolio companies.

Hyperion DeFi, Inc. (NASDAQ: HYPD) has appointed Hyunsu Jung as Interim CEO following Michael Rowe's resignation, while adding blockchain executive Happy Walters to its Board of Directors to accelerate its decentralized finance strategy. The company expects to announce a new Chief Financial Officer later this month with significant experience in capital markets and asset-backed finance. Hyperion DeFi operates as the first U.S. publicly listed company building a strategic treasury of Hyperliquid's native token HYPE, which has become the 16th-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

"We are pleased to welcome Happy to our Board of Directors at this important stage in our growth," said Hyunsu Jung, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Hyperion DeFi. "We expect that his extensive network, strategic perspective, and track record of successful value creation across leading publicly traded companies will be of material benefit to our shareholders as we continue to pioneer strategies in the DeFi space."

The company provides shareholders with exposure to the Hyperliquid ecosystem through gradually compounding HYPE holdings from native staking yield and additional revenues generated from on-chain utility. Max Fiege continues as strategic advisor supporting integration efforts into the HyperEVM platform and institutional liquid staking initiatives.

Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) has produced 477 Bitcoin in August 2025 representing a 48% increase compared to August 2024, while maintaining deployed hash rate of 36.4 EH/s and achieving an all-in power cost of 2.6 cents per kilowatt-hour. The Bitcoin mining company generated $51.8 million in net proceeds from selling 450 Bitcoin during the month at an average price of $115,035 per Bitcoin. Riot holds 19,309 Bitcoin as of month-end, including 3,300 in restricted Bitcoin, while generating $16.1 million in total power credits.

"Riot produced 477 bitcoin in the month of August," said Jason Les, CEO of Riot. "This production is an all-time high for Riot in the month of August and represents a 48% increase relative to August 2024. We were able to achieve strong production results while still realizing a low all-in cost of power of 2.6c/kWh for the month, which is a strong demonstration of the benefits of Riot's unique power strategy and the capabilities of our power management team."

Riot operates as a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company with operations in central Texas and Kentucky, while developing a scalable data center platform for high performance compute workloads. The company leverages its unique power strategy to maintain competitive operational costs while expanding its Bitcoin-driven infrastructure platform.

DeFi Development Corp. (NASDAQ: DFDV) has launched .dfdv domains in partnership with AllDomains to expand digital identity across the Solana ecosystem, allowing individuals and institutions to register personalized digital wallet addresses ending in .dfdv. As the first U.S. public company with a treasury strategy built to accumulate Solana (SOL), net proceeds from domain sales will contribute to the company's SOL treasury growth. The top-level domain initiative creates cross-platform integration compatible across Solana wallets, dApps, and DeFi protocols while strengthening community alignment around DFDV's mission to compound SOL Per Share.

"The launch of .dfdv is about more than vanity domains - it's about building a community identity layer around DFDV's mission to compound SOL Per Share (SPS) and accelerate Solana adoption," said Parker White, COO & CIO of DeFi Development Corp. "We're excited to give our shareholders, partners, and the broader Solana ecosystem a new way to represent their conviction."

DeFi Development Corp. operates its own validator infrastructure generating staking rewards and fees from delegated stake while actively participating in Solana ecosystem growth. The partnership with AllDomains represents the first step in a broader collaboration that will include debuting a joint validator to further reinforce their commitment to decentralization and community engagement.

