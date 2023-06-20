CORMARK SECURITIES INC., WILLIAM JEFFREY KENNEDY, MARC JUDAH BISTRICER, and SALINE INVESTMENTS LTD., File No. 2022-24
20 Jun, 2023, 16:21 ET
TORONTO, June 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Take notice that the attendance in the above-named matter scheduled to be heard on June 27, 2023 will instead be heard on June 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
