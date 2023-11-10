CORMARK SECURITIES INC., WILLIAM JEFFREY KENNEDY, MARC JUDAH BISTRICER, and SALINE INVESTMENTS LTD., File No. 2022-24

News provided by

Ontario Securities Commission

10 Nov, 2023, 16:42 ET

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Take notice that an attendance in the above named matter is scheduled to be heard on November 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]

Organization Profile

Ontario Securities Commission