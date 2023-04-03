CORMARK SECURITIES INC., WILLIAM JEFFREY KENNEDY, MARC JUDAH BISTRICER, and SALINE INVESTMENTS LTD., File No. 2022-24
Apr 03, 2023, 16:33 ET
TORONTO, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Take notice that a motion for disclosure brought by Cormark Securities Inc. and William Jeffrey Kennedy dated February 24, 2023 in the above-named matter is scheduled to be heard on June 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
