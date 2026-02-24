Corix Secures Regulatory Approval for Utah's First Heating and Cooling Thermal Public Utility

VINEYARD, Utah and VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Corix Utah City Heating and Cooling LLC ("Corix"), a leading developer, owner, and operator of district energy systems, has achieved a landmark regulatory decision in the Utah energy market. In a first for the state, the Utah Public Service Commission ("PSC") has approved Corix as a designated heat corporation, authorizing the company to provide both heating and cooling services within Utah.

This first-of-its-kind decision establishes a new regulatory precedent, bridging energy constraint challenges with innovation and enabling the delivery of reliable, cost-effective heating and cooling under regulatory oversight. The approval enables Corix to develop and operate a district energy system for Utah City, a new mixed-use, walkable development in Vineyard, Utah.

The master-planned community by developer Utah City Partners will integrate residential, retail, commercial, and medical research space into a dynamic urban destination. At its core, Corix's district energy system features an interconnected underground network of pipes with a centralized energy plant designed to share equipment and energy sources between buildings more efficiently than conventional approaches. With its modular, flexible design, the system is purpose-built to scale, enabling incremental capacity to be added as the development progresses. At full build-out, it will serve 18 million square feet of mixed-use space, with service to begin later this year.

The PSC regulates public utilities in Utah, including electric and natural gas utilities, safeguarding customers by ensuring services are safe, reliable, and fairly priced. Recognizing Corix as a regulated heat corporation extends those same protections for Utah City, providing customers with transparency, accountability, and dependable energy. The designation not only advances Utah's energy objectives and economic growth, but also supports a cleaner, more efficient utility model that strengthens community resilience and improves quality of life for residents and businesses in Utah City and the broader region.

"This precedent-setting decision from the PSC represents a defining milestone in our partnership with Utah City Partners to bring Utah City to life as a world-class, vibrant community," said Lisa Sparrow, Chief Executive Officer at Corix. "It also underscores our long-term commitment to investing in critical infrastructure across Utah -- supporting growth, resilience, and economic development statewide."

About Corix

Corix develops, owns, and operates enduring infrastructure for communities across North America. They partner with developers, municipalities, universities, hospitals, and other stakeholders to develop the reliable and cost-effective thermal energy they need to thrive. Corix has decades of utility development, ownership and operations experience serving communities of different sizes -- from single-sites to master-planned communities. For more information, visit corix.com.

About Utah City

Utah City is a groundbreaking, 700-acre development along the eastern shore of Utah Lake in Utah County. Spearheaded by The Flagship Companies, the project will feature a 20-acre, state-of-the-art Huntsman Cancer Institute campus. Designed by renowned city planner Jeff Speck and DPZ, Utah City prioritizes walkability, timeless architecture, and seamlessly integrated outdoor spaces. As a model for thoughtful growth and development, it is set to redefine urban living in Utah County. For more information, visit utahcity.com.

