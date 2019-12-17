Core One Labs' Subsidiary, Core Isogenics Inc., Begins Harvesting Indoor Grow

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2019 /CNW/ -- Core One Labs Inc. (CSE: COOL), (OTCQX: CLABF), (Frankfurt: LD6, WKN: A14XHT) ("COOL" or the "Company") announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Core Isogenics Inc., has begun its first harvest at the 9501 Commerce Way facility in Adelanto California.

The Core Isogenics nursery facility and the cultivation facility are both fully operational. The cultivation facility in the 9501 Commerce Way facility will begin harvesting approximately 10% of the flower room today. The flower room is scheduled to harvest approximately 10% of capacity every week going forward. The cultivation facility is uniquely suited for this type of project with its ability to track the growing conditions in the vegetation and flower rooms, as well as documenting the feeding schedule and soil condition in order to gather information to accurately assess the cultivation process. The weekly harvest yield is expected to produce forty to sixty pounds of top grade flower every week. The current wholesale market value for top grade indoor flower ranges from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 per pound. The monthly revenue produced from the cultivation operations at current wholesale market prices would exceed the current operational cost of the entire 9501 Commerce Way facility including distribution, transportation, extraction, distillation and all manufacturing operations, even if no other revenues were produced. The CEO of COOL, Brad Eckenweiler, stated,"This cultivation operation is the corner stone of the COOL business model and will set an example for the cannabis industry as to the proper path to profitability. This is an achievement that very few companies in the cannabis sector have come close to. This Company will be nearly alone, having achieved profitability solely from cannabis operations." The Company has high expectations for the cultivation operations and the possible expansion of this business model. This facility will allow us to consistently produce high quality products in every harvest. This consistency is vital to our cultivation model where the goal is a predictable outcome in every harvest.

About Core Isogenics Inc.

Core Isogenics Inc. is located in Adelanto, California and is a City permitted and State licensed cultivation and nursery operation in the California cannabis industry. Developing isogenic seed strains and automated cultivation methods for the cannabis industry with Core One Labs Inc., a British Columbia company.

About Core One Labs Inc.

Core One Labs Inc. is a technology company that licenses its technology to a state-of-the-art production and packaging facility located in Southern California. The Company's technology produces infused strips (like breath strips) that are not only a safer, healthier option to other forms of delivery but also superior bioavailability of cannabis constituents. Some strips will also include supplemental co-active ingredients such as nutraceuticals, vitamins and peptides. The technology provides a new way to accurately meter the dosage and assure the purity of selected product. From start to finish, the production process, based on the Company's technology, tests for quality and composition of all the ingredients used in every strip which results in a delivery system that is safe, consistent and effective. In addition, through its efforts to develop a better CannaStripsTM product, the Company has developed considerable expertise in cannabis extraction and nursery activities. The operational expertise developed by the Company as a result of these efforts has created new market opportunities for the Company in white label sales.

