Corby Spirit and Wine Partners with Vinarchy

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Corby Spirit and Wine Limited ("Corby") and Vinarchy North America, Inc. ("Vinarchy") announced today that they have entered into an agreement providing Corby the exclusive rights to represent certain Vinarchy brands in Canada for the next two years, effective as of September 1, 2025.

Under the agreement, Corby will continue to represent the former Pernod Ricard Winemakers' brands, including Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh and Campo Viejo. The Vinarchy portfolio of quality wines offers something for everyone, and every occasion. Vinarchy was created in 2025 following the merger of Accolade Wines and Pernod Ricard Winemakers. It is one of the world's largest specialist wine companies, comprised of a multitude of leading wine brands and operates across multiple countries with distribution around the world.

"Continuing our representation of these renowned wines helps us toward our goal of being the leading multi-beverage alcohol company in Canada. Working alongside our new partner, we're excited to continue offering Canadian consumers a diverse, high-quality wine selection while delivering value to our customers, consumers, and shareholders," said Nicolas Krantz, Corby's President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Our ethos is about redefining wine by crafting wines that bring people together for every moment that matters. This partnership ensures that our brands are not only well represented today, but also positioned for long-term success in Canada's evolving retail landscape. Looking ahead, we are focused on investing in growth markets, leveraging Corby's distribution strength, and ensuring Vinarchy wines remain front of mind for consumers, trade partners, and stakeholders well into the future," said Dennis Peek, Vinarchy's Managing Director, Americas.

About Corby Spirit and Wine Limited

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited ("Corby") is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits, wines and ready-to-drink beverages. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Polar Ice® vodka, Lamb's® rum, and McGuinness® liqueurs, as well as the Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® spiced rum, Cottage Springs® ready-to-drink beverages, and Foreign Affair® wines.. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, and Mumm® champagne. Corby also represents Vinarchy's Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, and Campo Viejo® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Vinarchy

Established in 2025 following the merger of Accolade Wines and Pernod Ricard Winemakers, Vinarchy ("Vinarchy") combines Vin (the French word for wine), with Archy (from the Ancient Greek word for leadership). Together it means wine leadership. Vinarchy is one of the world's leading dedicated wine companies and home to an incredible range of global brands led by Hardys, Campo Viejo and Jacob's Creek. Vinarchy's rich brand history stretches right back to the pioneering plantings of Johann Gramp and Thomas Hardy in the 1840s and 50s. Today, Vinarchy crafts wines in Australia, New Zealand, Spain and South Africa, with a global sourcing footprint also spanning premium grape growing regions in Italy, Argentina, France, the United States and Chile.

