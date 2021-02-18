Corby Spirit and Wine Limited Virtual Roadshows to Start on February 19, 2021

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Corby Spirit and Wine Limited ("Corby" or the "Company") (TSX: CSW.A) and (TSX: CSW.B) announced today that they have partnered with Renmark Financial Communications Inc. on a series of live, virtual, non-deal roadshows to introduce the Company and discuss its business. The roadshows will feature Nicolas Krantz, Corby's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Edward Mayle, Corby's Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer. Topics to be covered will include the latest investor presentation followed by a live Q&A.

Corby welcomes stakeholders, investors and others to register for, and attend, any of the live events, with the first three dates set out below:

Friday, February 19, 2021 at 2:00PM EST

Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 4:00PM EST

Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 2:00PM EST

Investors and others interested in participating in these events will need to register using the link below (ideally, with the latest version of the Google Chrome browser). Registration for the live events may be limited but a playback of the presentations along with Corby's further dates of the virtual roadshow schedule can be found on the Company website at https://corby.ca/en/investors/ and that of Renmark at www.renmarkfinancial.com.

REGISTER HERE: https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/company/corby-spirit-and-wine-limited

About Corby Spirit and Wine Limited

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and wines. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® Spiced rum, and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter.

About Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Founded in 1999, Renmark Financial Communications Inc. is North America's leading retail investor relations firm. Employing a strategic and comprehensive mix of exposure tactics; Renmark hosts Virtual Non-Deal Roadshows as well as in-person corporate presentations and maintains daily communications with thousands of brokers and money managers across Canada and the United States. Renmark empowers its publicly-traded clientele to maximize their visibility within the financial community and strengthen their investor audience.

For further information: CORBY SPIRIT AND WINE LIMITED: Edward Mayle, Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, Tel.: 416-479-2400, [email protected], www.corby.ca; RENMARK FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS INC.: Steve Hosein, Tel.: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680, [email protected], www.renmarkfinancial.com

