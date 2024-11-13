CORBY SPIRIT AND WINE LIMITED ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Corby Spirit and Wine Limited ("Corby" or the "Company") (TSX: CSW.A and CSW.B), announces that all of the nominee directors listed in the management proxy circular dated September 25, 2024, were elected as directors of Corby.  The vote was conducted at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which took place on November 13, 2024, in Toronto. The results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Against

Claude Boulay

14,464,572

90.40 %

1,536,727

9.60 %

Lani Montoya

14,462,120

90.38 %

1,539,179

9.62 %

Nicolas Krantz

14,468,443

90.42 %

1,532,856

9.58 %

Helga Reidel

15,823,626

98.89 %

177,673

1.11 %

Lucio Di Clemente

15,937,732

99.60 %

63,567

0.40 %

Juan Alonso

14,467,477

90.41 %

1,533,822

9.59 %

Pam Laycock

15,947,977

99.67 %

53,322

0.33 %

Patricia L. Nielsen

15,945,491

99.65 %

55,808

0.35 %

Kate Thompson

14,475,918

90.47 %

1,525,381

9.53 %

About Corby Spirit and Wine Limited

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and imported wines, and ready-to-drink beverages. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka and McGuinness® liqueurs, as well as the Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® spiced rum, Cottage Springs® and Nude® ready-to-drink beverages and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as Absolut® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Olmeca Altos® and Código 1530® tequilas, Jefferson's™ and Rabbit Hole® bourbons, Kahlúa ® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

