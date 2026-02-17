Corby's Ace Beverage Group Partners with Canada Dry Mott's

Agreement to represent Mott's® Clamato®, Snapple®, Tahiti Treat®, Hires® RTD brands in Canada

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Corby Spirit and Wine Limited's ("Corby") subsidiary, Ace Beverage Group Inc. ("ABG"), and Canada Dry Mott's Inc. ("CDMI") announced today that they have entered into an agreement, effective as of March 1, 2026, providing ABG the exclusive rights to represent certain CDMI ready-to-drink ("RTD") brands in Western & Central Canada provinces until August 31, 2029, subject to the terms of the agreement.

Under the agreement, ABG will represent CDMI's Mott's® Clamato®, Snapple®, Tahiti Treat®, and Hires® RTD brands in the provinces of Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba. The CDMI portfolio offers a diverse portfolio of ready-to-drink beverages to satisfy every need, anytime and anywhere, including, the iconic Mott's Clamato RTD.

"We are looking forward to partnering with the CDMI team and to represent their portfolio of brands. The Bloody Caesar is widely considered Canada's national cocktail, with National Caesar Day celebrated on the Thursday before Victoria Day in May, and Mott's Clamato Caesar is the leading Caesar RTD. We plan to grow their RTD brands together with ours in the dynamic RTD category in Canada," added Cam McDonald, ABG's Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited to partner with one of North America's leading beverage companies. The CDMI portfolio of RTDs complements our current RTD portfolio perfectly, which, combined, shall make us the leading RTD player in Canada," said Florence Tresarrieu, Corby's President and Chief Executive Officer.

"RTD is no longer just about what's in the can -- it's about how brands show up in culture, in store and in moments that matter to consumers," said Chris McMahon, Vice-President, Ready-to-Drink & Commercial Sales at CDMI. "Consumer demand, regulatory frameworks and retail dynamics vary significantly by province, shaping how brands are discovered, activated and experienced in market. Winning in RTD increasingly depends on being close to those realities. Our new partnership with ABG was developed specifically to support this next phase of growth for our RTD portfolio".

About Corby Spirit and Wine Limited

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited ("Corby") is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits, wines and ready-to-drink beverages. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Polar Ice® vodka, Lamb's® rum, and McGuinness® liqueurs, as well as the Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® spiced rum, Cottage Springs® ready-to-drink beverages, and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, and Mumm® champagne. Corby also represents Vinarchy's Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, and Campo Viejo® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Ace Beverage Group Inc.

Ace Beverage Group Inc. ("ABG") is a leading better-for-you ("BFY") beverage alcohol company in Canada. Its flagship brand, Cottage Springs, is one of the biggest and fastest growing ready-to-drink brands in Canada. Additional popular brands include Nude, Casa Del Ray and Cabana Coast. ABG's mission is to develop, launch and market the world's best tasting BFY alcoholic beverages.

About Canada Dry Mott's Inc.

Canada Dry Mott's Inc. ("CDMI") is a leading beverage business marketing a wide range of soft drinks, juices, teas, mixers and other premium beverages throughout Canada. CDMI is part of Keurig Dr Pepper Canada, which, from coast to coast, provides a broad range of beverages for every need, available everywhere people shop and consume. Keurig Dr Pepper Canada offers a wide variety of hot and cold beverages marketed under more than 60 flagship brands, including Canada Dry®, Mott's Clamato®, Snapple®, and others. The Company's principal Canadian offices and executive team are located in Montreal, Quebec and Mississauga, Ontario.

