Corby marks 9th annual Responsib'All Day by launching Canada's first nation-wide sustainability pop-up bar

The team at Corby is joined by the 18,500 global employees of its majority shareholder, Pernod Ricard, in the Group's international goal of spreading conviviality around the world. Under the company's S&R motto of "Good Times from a Good Place", employees in 80+ countries will collectively support this year's theme of circular transformation by initiating projects that tackle the issues of waste and diverting garbage from landfill.

Corby Spirit and Wine through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard is one of only 32 companies worldwide which have signed the universal Sustainable Development Goals developed by the United Nations.

"We live in a world where resources are limited and we need to minimize waste – and that includes waste created in the many bars and restaurants across Canada where our products are enjoyed," says Valerie Brive-Turtle, Corby's Director of Communications, Public Relations and S&R. "For Responsib'All Day (and beyond!) we are focusing on the important topic of food waste, and we're thrilled to join forces with some of our industry partners across the country to raise awareness and tackle this issue together."

Corby has partnered nationally with Trash Tiki to bring this experience to life – they're an anti-waste punk pop brainchild of bartender duo Kelsey Ramage and Iain Griffiths. Their online recipe platform for bars and bartenders aims to change the way we think about bar waste. Designed as a source of inspiration for bars around the globe, www.trashtikisucks.com is a free, open source of easy to execute recipes for bars that utilizes ingredients made from waste ingredients – for example syrup made from citrus peels and avocado pits.

'We are very excited to partner with Corby Spirit and Wine for this 2019 Responsib'All Day edition and to create the biggest pop-up event across the country yet. Our mission has always been to inject some fun, honestly and creativity into the dull notion of sustainability and we will be working all day long with bartenders and Corby employees to create some new cocktails and open each bar with a brand new sustainable menu for that evening' say Kelsey Ramage and Iain Griffiths, co-founders, Trash Tiki.

In addition to the team at Corby's head office in Toronto, employees in 7 other cities across Canada will be organizing pop-up bar events in their own communities: Vancouver, BC; Calgary, AB; Saskatoon, SK; Guelph, ON; Montreal, PQ; Halifax, NS; and St. John's, NL. A total of 21 bars and restaurants (full list and details below) from coast to coast will be transformed into sustainability pop-up events where customers can enjoy cocktails made from Corby's own quality spirits mixed with ingredients diverted from waste channels and turned into delicious syrups, garnishes and infusions.

"From the grains grown by local farmers that make up our whiskies, to the grapes cultivated at our Niagara winery, to the wild botanicals we harvest in the Canadian arctic – our products take their character from the land where they were grown," says Patrick O'Driscoll, President and CEO of Corby. "This is why it is critical that companies like ours take action when it comes to important issues like sustainability and reducing the waste that ends up in landfill and harming our environment. We all have a responsibility to do our part in leaving this planet a better place for the generations to come."

Full list of bars & restaurants across Canada participating in Corby & Trash Tiki's Sustainability Pop-Up Experience:

Vancouver, BC

The Keefer Bar

Chambar

Clough Club Calgary, AB

Proof



Saskatoon, SK

The Caesar Mill Toronto, ON

The Drake Hotel

Death & Taxes

Mahjong

Poor Romeo

Founder

Pretty Ugly

Civil Liberties

Chantecler

Miss Things

Maple Leaf Tavern Guelph, ON

Borealis Montreal, PQ

Barraca

The Coldroom India Rosa Halifax, NS

Highwayman St. John's, NL

Merchant Tavern

