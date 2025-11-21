BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Nov. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Corbeil Appliances is proud to announce the official opening of its brand-new store concept, located at 582 Boulevard de Touraine in Boucherville. This opening marks the third new-concept store on Montreal's South Shore, following the successful launches in Brossard and Saint-Hubert.

The arrival of Corbeil Appliances new concept store in Boucherville once again demonstrates the company's ongoing commitment to leading the home appliance sector on Montreal's South Shore and across Quebec. Designed to provide an immersive customer experience, the store features an inspiring layout, personalized support from specialists, and a carefully curated selection of the industry's most reputable brands.

"We are thrilled to continue reinventing the world of home appliances by offering Boucherville customers a completely renewed experience," said Walter Lamothe, President and Chief Operating Officer. "This opening more than ever reflects our commitment to providing Quebec consumers with the best shopping experience, backed by exceptional service and passionate specialists," added Anthony Amiel, Chief Executive Officer.

The 10,000-square-foot Boucherville store will open its doors to customers on November 21, 2025, featuring exclusive promotions and a modern environment tailored to today's consumer needs.

For more information, please visit the Corbeil Appliances website www.corbeilelectro.com or follow the brand on social media.

About Corbeil

Founded in 1949, Corbeil Appliances is a 100% Quebec-owned company, part of Groupe Amiel since 2017, and is today the largest specialized home appliance network in Quebec, with 33 stores across the province and Ontario. Corbeil Appliances enhances the shopping experience with fully redesigned spaces to view and test appliances, unmatched service quality, and a transactional website. As an industry leader, Corbeil Appliances is committed to environmental causes and protecting consumers' purchasing power. For more information: corbeilelectro.com

About Groupe Amiel

Groupe Amiel is a holding company founded by Anthony Amiel in 2017. It was created to bring together Distinctive and Corbeil Appliances under one entity. Its primary goal is to establish itself as the trusted reference partner in the Canadian home appliance market. Groupe Amiel companies benefit from greater synergies to continue defining, evolving, and energizing the world of home appliances. More information at amiel.ca.

