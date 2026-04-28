Copper Giant, Working with the Colombian Government, Secures Long-Term Development Framework at Mocoa; Third Drill Rig Now Operational

VANCOUVER, BC, April 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Copper Giant Resources Corp. ("Copper Giant" or the "Company") (TSXV: CGNT) (OTCQB: LBCMF) (FRA: 29H0) is pleased to announce that Colombia's National Mining Agency ("ANM") has approved the integration of mining titles FJT-131 and FJT-141 into a single unified concession at the Mocoa copper-molybdenum project, resetting the concession term to a new exploration stage. The integrated title contains no forestry reserve or protected area overlap, and the current Mineral Resource Estimate ¹ is fully contained within the concession and unaffected. This follows the clarification of forestry reserve boundaries announced in November 2024 and reflects the Company's continued constructive engagement with Colombian institutions. The Company has also completed the mobilization of a third drill rig, as announced on April 8, 2026, bringing the active fleet to three rigs as part of its fully funded 2026 exploration program

Figure 1. Integrated Mocoa concession showing the unified title boundary following the integration of FJT-131 and FJT-141. The Mineral Resource Estimate1 (MRE) footprint is fully contained within the consolidated title, and importantly, no overlap with the forestry reserve remains, reflecting the updated boundary conditions and aligned land position for continued project advancement. (CNW Group/COPPER GIANT RESOURCES CORP.)

Long-Term Development Framework Secured. Integration of mining titles FJT-131 and FJT-141 approved by the ANM, resulting in a single unified concession with the term reset to a new exploration stage, establishing a long-term development runway aligned with the current stage of the project.





Integration of mining titles FJT-131 and FJT-141 approved by the ANM, resulting in a single unified concession with the term reset to a new exploration stage, establishing a long-term development runway aligned with the current stage of the project. No Forestry Reserve or Protected Area Overlap. The integrated concession contains no forestry reserve or protected area. The current Mineral Resource Estimate ¹ is fully contained within the title, no resource impact.





The integrated concession contains no forestry reserve or protected area. The current Mineral Resource Estimate ¹ is fully contained within the title, no resource impact. Third Drill Rig Operational. Mobilization complete, three rigs now active. Infill drilling for resource conversion and expansion toward La Estrella and Piedralisa running in parallel.

"This secures the long-term framework to develop Mocoa at the scale this system deserves. A clean unified title, no forestry reserve overlap, and three rigs now drilling -- we've built the foundation to advance toward a PEA and beyond. This outcome reflects a collaborative process with Colombian institutions and our confidence in the regulatory environment." -- Ian Harris, Chief Executive Officer.

Title Integration Context

The integration of titles 131 and 141 is a key tenure milestone that reinforces a clear, long-term framework for advancing Mocoa. The Company believes it is among the first in Colombia to achieve title integration with no overlap with forestry reserves or protected areas, following the boundary clarification announced in November 2024 (refer to news release dated November 12, 2024). This reserve boundary update, voluntary return of overlapping areas, and now title integration, reflects a coordinated process with Colombian authorities and signals strong institutional alignment to advance the project. Importantly, the current Mineral Resource Estimate1 remains unchanged and fully contained within the integrated title (Figure 1). Only minor portions of peripheral exploration targets were affected as part of the boundary rationalization (Figure 1).

In Colombia, adjacent concessions held by the same operator can be merged into a single title with approval from the ANM, consolidating legal, technical, and environmental frameworks under one concession. The approval establishes a new concession term from the date of integration, resetting Mocoa to a new exploration stage while simplifying permitting, reducing administrative complexity, and aligning the land package with the core resource and priority expansion areas.

Overall, this milestone represents a net result of collaborative efforts between the Company and Colombian authorities, reinforcing both the Company's environmental commitment and a stable, aligned pathway to advance Mocoa at scale.

Third Drill Rig Mobilization

The Company has successfully mobilized a third drill rig to the Mocoa Project, increasing total active capacity to three rigs as part of the fully funded 2026 exploration program (refer to news release dated February 17, 2026). This expanded capacity is expected to accelerate drilling rates and provide flexibility to advance resource conversion, expand the current MRE footprint, and test high-priority targets across the broader district, reflecting the Company's continued confidence in the growth potential of this clustered porphyry system.

Qualified Person and Technical Notes

Edwin Naranjo Sierra, Vice-President of Exploration for Copper Giant, is the designated Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release. Mr. Naranjo holds an MSc. in Earth Sciences and is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM). Mr. Naranjo is not independent of the Company.

Mocoa's Mineral Resource Estimate1 comprises Inferred resources of 12.7 billion pounds (Blbs) copper-equivalent (CuEq*) at an average grade of 0.51% CuEq*, including 7.7 Blbs of copper at 0.31% Cu and 1.0 Blbs of molybdenum at 0.039% Mo, within 1,120 million tonnes (Mt). CuEq* values are calculated using a Cu-to-Mo value ratio of 1:5.278, incorporating both metal prices and metallurgical recoveries.

Inferred Mineral Resources are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves. There is no certainty that all or any part of the Inferred Mineral Resources will be upgraded to an Indicated or Measured category.

1 Notes on the MRE of the project

The MRE was completed by Kevin Hon, B.Sc., P.Geo., Senior Resource Geologist, and Warren Black, M.Sc., P.Geo., Senior Consultant: Mineral Resources and Geostatistics, both of APEX. Mr. Hon and Mr. Black are independent Qualified Persons, as defined by NI 43-101, and are responsible for the completion of the Mineral Resource Estimate, with an effective date of November 18, 2025. Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geo., President & CEO of APEX, completed a peer review of the estimate. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues. The Inferred Mineral Resource in this estimate has a lower level of confidence than that applied to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could potentially be upgraded to an Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration. The Mineral Resources were estimated in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions (2014) and Best Practices Guidelines (2019) prepared by the CIM Standing Committee on Reserve Definitions and adopted by the CIM Council. Economic assumptions used include US$4.00/lb Cu, US$20.00/lb Mo, process recoveries of 90% for Cu and 95% for Mo, a US$10/t processing cost, G&A costs of US$1.00/t, and a 3% NSR royalty CuEq* values are calculated using a Cu-to-Mo value ratio of 1:5.278, incorporating both metal prices and metallurgical recoveries. The constraining pit optimization parameters include a US$2.5/t mining cost for both mineralized and waste material and 45° slopes. Pit-constrained Mineral Resources are reported at a cutoff of 0.25% CuEq*.

About the Mocoa Porphyry System

The Mocoa Project is located in Colombia's Department of Putumayo, approximately 10 kilometres from the town of Mocoa in the country's south. Copper Giant controls more than 132,499 Ha of district-scale tenure through granted titles and applications, covering a significant portion of the Jurassic porphyry belt--an underexplored and highly prospective metallogenic corridor within the northern Andes.

Mocoa was first identified in 1973 through a regional geochemical survey conducted by the United Nations and the Colombian government. Follow-up programs between 1978 and 1983 included geological mapping, IP and magnetic geophysics, surface sampling, drilling, and metallurgical testing. Subsequent drilling by B2Gold in 2008 and 2012 refined the geological interpretation and confirmed the large scale of the system.

The deposit is hosted in Middle Jurassic dacite and quartz-diorite porphyries intruding andesitic to dacitic volcanics of the Central Cordillera, a 30-kilometre-wide tectonic belt that extends into Ecuador and also contains major porphyry systems such as Mirador, Warintza, San Carlos, and Panantza. Mocoa exhibits classic porphyry-style zonation with a potassic core surrounded by sericite and propylitic alteration. Mineralization consists principally of disseminated chalcopyrite and molybdenite, accompanied locally by bornite and chalcocite, and is associated with stockwork veining and hydrothermal breccias.

A distinguishing geological feature of Mocoa is the presence of a fertile magmatic window spanning roughly ten million years, a prolonged and unusually productive interval of magma generation and evolution that is not commonly observed in other Jurassic porphyry systems within the same belt. This extended fertile period provides a compelling explanation for the system's large metal endowment, broad alteration footprint, and overlapping intrusive and hydrothermal events.

The deposit demonstrates more than 1,000 metres of vertical continuity, with multiple intrusive phases, brecciation episodes, and vein generations reflecting a dynamic and long-lived magmatic–hydrothermal evolution, likely influenced by more than one porphyry center. Mocoa remains open in all directions, and several satellite targets across the broader land package support the interpretation of a district-scale mineralized system.

Mocoa's Mineral Resource Estimate1 comprises Inferred resources of 12.7 billion pounds (Blbs) copper-equivalent (CuEq*) at an average grade of 0.51% CuEq*, including 7.7 Blbs of copper at 0.31% Cu and 1.0 Blbs of molybdenum at 0.039% Mo, within 1,120 million tonnes (Mt).

1 For further information refer to NI 43-101 Technical Report, entitled "Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for The Mocoa Project, Putumayo Department, Colombia", dated January 8, 2026, prepared by Michael Dufresne (P.Geo, P.Geol, MSc), Warren Black (MSc, P.Geo), Kevin Hon (BSc, P.Geo) and Chester de Leon (P.Eng), with an effective date of December 23, 2025.

About Copper Giant

Copper Giant Resources Corp. is part of the Fiore Group, a private and well-established Canadian organization known for building successful, high-impact companies across the natural resource sector. Copper Giant was formed with a singular focus: to advance high-quality copper projects beyond resource definition--responsibly, efficiently, and with long-term positive impact.

The Company is led by a team with uncommon experience, having successfully taken some of the few major copper mines developed in the past two decades from discovery through to construction.

Copper Giant's current focus is the Mocoa copper-molybdenum deposit in southern Colombia, one of the largest undeveloped resources of its kind in the Americas. Recent exploration success has revealed potential well beyond its original footprint, highlighting Mocoa as a broader district-scale opportunity--and the catalyst for the Company's name and evolution.

Guided by the values of respect and responsibility, and grounded in its Good Neighbor philosophy, Copper Giant is committed to creating enduring values for all stakeholders and playing a meaningful role in the global energy transition.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the title integration, the positive engagement with Colombian institutions and the regulatory process, third rig drill mobilization timing and outcome, the testing and outcome of La Estrella and Piedralisa targets, the outcome of the Company's current resource expansion strategy; other activities and achievements of the Company, including but not limited to: the timing and success for the advancement of the Mocoa Project, the expansion of the Mocoa resource base; are to be considered forward looking. Although Copper Giant believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, market prices and volatility with the Company's common shares, exploitation and exploration successes, uncertainty of reserve and resource estimates, risks of not achieving production, continued availability of capital and financing, processes, permits and filing requirements, risks related to operations in foreign and developing countries and compliance with foreign laws and including risks related to changes in foreign laws and changing policies related to mining and local ownership requirements in Colombia, and general economic, market, political or business conditions and regulatory and administrative approvals. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. Copper Giant does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE COPPER GIANT RESOURCES CORP.

Additional Information: Ian Harris, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected], +1 303 956 2944; Tetiana Konstantynivska, Vice President Investor Relations, [email protected], +1 778 829 8455