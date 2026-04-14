Copper Giant's First Directional Daughter Holes Beat Resource Model at Mocoa, Returning 0.97% CuEq (0.70% Cu and 0.051% Mo) Over 68m Within 371m of 0.53% CuEq (0.40% Cu and 0.02% Mo), While Continuing to Identify Higher Grades at the Southern Margin of Mocoa

Hole MD-060 returned 285 metres of 0.61% CuEq (0.47% Cu and 0.026% Mo) including 68 metres of 0.97% CuEq (0.70% Cu and 0.051% Mo) starting at 249m, ending in mineralization. The last 19 metres of the hole grading 0.67% CuEq*(0.52% Cu and 0.027% Mo).

including 68 metres of 0.97% CuEq (0.70% Cu and 0.051% Mo) starting at 249m, ending in mineralization. The last 19 metres of the hole grading 0.67% CuEq*(0.52% Cu and 0.027% Mo). Hole MD-059 returned 198 metres of 0.63% CuEq (0.40% Cu and 0.04% Mo) including 141 metres of 0.71% CuEq (0.47% Cu and 0.05% Mo) starting at 355m, ending in mineralization.

including 141 metres of 0.71% CuEq (0.47% Cu and 0.05% Mo) starting at 355m, ending in mineralization. MD-058 intersected mineralization in an area previously modelled as waste, including 92 metres of 0.39% CuEq (0.34% Cu and 0.01% Mo) over a recently discovered microdiorite porphyry phase within 448 metres starting at 273m, strengthening the vector toward the La Estrella target.

"These are our first directional daughter holes at Mocoa, and they've delivered exactly what we interpreted. The resource model is validated, and in places exceeded, by what we're seeing in core. This precision drilling approach gives us more high-quality data at lower cost while confirming the continuity and predictability of the system. These results are a key step toward resource conversion and advancing Mocoa toward PEA." – Edwin Naranjo Sierra, Vice-President of Exploration.

MD-058

Directional daughter hole MD-058 was drilled from mother hole MD-056 and was designed as a follow-up to the Company's southern step-out strategy, building on results from holes MD-054 (refer to news release dated January 29, 2026) and MD-056 (refer to news release dated March 16, 2026), which targeted the southern margin of the current MRE¹ footprint. This area was historically drilled by shallow and sub-vertical holes (e.g., M02, M10, M12 and M30) completed by Ingeominas and the United Nations, which provided limited information on the deeper extent and true potential of the porphyry system (Figure 2 and 3).

Hole Hole Type Kick-off

depth (m) From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Cu (%) Mo (%) CuEq* (%) Release

date MD-056 Mother 0.0 0.0 693 693 0.14 0.02 0.26 March 16,

2026 Including



161 693 531 0.17 0.03 0.33 and including



459 693 234 0.24 0.04 0.43 and including



616 693 77 0.33 0.03 0.49 MD-058 Daughter 273 273 721 448 0.17 0.02 0.29 April 14, 2026 Including

- 273 456 183 0.15 0.03 0.32 and including

- 551 643 92 0.34 0.01 0.39 and including

- 671 721 50 0.10 0.03 0.29 MD-057 Mother 0.0 0 532 532 0.25 0.027 0.39 March 16,

2026 Including

- 56 532 476 0.28 0.029 0.43 and including

- 341 532 191 0.54 0.034 0.72 MD-059 Daughter 269 269 553 284 0.35 0.04 0.54 April 14,

2026 Including

- 355 553 198 0.40 0.04 0.63 and including

- 355 496 141 0.47 0.05 0.71 MD-060 Daughter 249 249 620 371 0.40 0.024 0.53 Including

- 335 620 285 0.47 0.026 0.61 and including

- 418 486 68 0.70 0.051 0.97 and including

- 602 620 19 0.52 0.027 0.67

Table 1 – Assay results for drill holes MD-058, MD-059 and MD-060. Directional daughter hole MD-058 was drilled from mother hole MD-056. Directional daughter holes MD-059 and MD-060 were drilled from mother hole MD-057. Kick-off depth means starting point of each daughter hole. *Copper equivalent (CuEq) for drill hole interceptions is calculated as: CuEq (%) = Cu (%) + 5.278 × Mo (%), utilizing metal prices of Cu - US$4.00/lb and Mo - US$20.00/lb and metal recoveries of 90% Cu and 95% Mo. Grades are uncut. Mineralized zones at Mocoa are bulk porphyry-style zones and drilled widths are interpreted to be very close to true widths.

Results from MD-058 continue to demonstrate the presence of copper and molybdenum mineralization (Figure 4A and 4B) with grade above MRE cut-off in areas previously interpreted as low-grade or waste, confirming the extension of the system both laterally to the south and at depth. These results build on intersections from holes MD-054 (refer to news release dated January 29, 2026) and MD-056 (refer to news release dated March 16, 2026), reinforcing a coherent trend of improving mineralization and expansion potential along the southern margin. Importantly, this evolving geological understanding directly underpins the Company's decision to mobilize a third drill rig, as previously announced (refer to news release dated April 8, 2026). Drilling along the southern margin continues to support a clear vector toward the La Estrella target, located immediately south of the current MRE footprint.

Hole MD-059 and MD-060

Drill holes MD-059 and MD-060 were completed as directional daughter holes from previously reported mother hole MD-057 (refer to news release dated March 16, 2026), as part of the Company's infill drilling strategy within the current MRE¹ footprint. This approach allows multiple targets to be tested from a single platform, improving drilling efficiency, increasing geological data per metre, and reducing surface disturbance. These holes targeted areas characterized by wider historical drill spacing (Figure 5), with the objective of increasing data density and supporting the potential conversion of portions of the Inferred Mineral Resource to the Indicated category in advance of future PEA-level evaluation. Both holes successfully intersected continuous copper and molybdenum porphyry mineralization typical of the Mocoa system (Figure 4C - F), returning high-grade intervals consistent with, and locally exceeding, those predicted by the current MRE block model¹. These results provide important validation of the Company's geological and grade models, confirming the continuity and spatial predictability of higher-grade domains within the deposit.

Qualified Person and Technical Notes

Edwin Naranjo Sierra, Vice-President of Exploration for Copper Giant, is the designated Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release. Mr. Naranjo holds an MSc. in Earth Sciences and is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM). Mr. Naranjo is not independent of the Company.

Copper Giant operates according to a rigorous Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) protocol consistent with industry best practices. For surface samples, 2.5kg of material is taken on each outcrop using chip or channel techniques. Samples are taken by well-trained field helpers supervised by the geologist of the company. Core diameter is a mix of HQ and NQ depending on the depth of the drill hole. Diamond drill core boxes were photographed, sawed, sampled and tagged in maximum 2-metre intervals, stopping in geological boundaries. Samples were bagged, tagged and packaged for shipment by truck from Copper Giant's core logging facilities in Mocoa, Colombia to the ActLabs certified sample preparation facility in Medellin, Colombia. ActLabs is an accredited laboratory independent of the Company. Samples are processed in the Medellin facilities where they are analyzed for copper, gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc and lead by 4-Acid digest Atomic Absorption (AA) analysis. The sample pulps are air freighted from Medellin to the ActLabs certified laboratory in Guadalajara, Mexico, where they are analyzed for a suite of 57 elements using 4-Acid digest and ICP-MS. In order to monitor the ongoing quality of assay data and the database, Copper Giant has implemented QA/QC protocols which include standard sampling methodologies, the insertion of certified copper and molybdenum standard materials, blanks, duplicates (field, preparation and analysis) randomly inserted into the sampling sequence. QA/QC program also includes ongoing monitoring of data entry, QA/QC reporting and data validation. No material QA/QC issues have been identified with respect to sample collection, security and assaying.

Inferred Mineral Resources are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves. There is no certainty that all or any part of the Inferred Mineral Resources will be upgraded to an Indicated or Measured category.

Copper equivalent (CuEq) for drill hole interceptions is calculated as: CuEq (%) = Cu (%) + 5.278 × Mo (%), utilizing metal prices of Cu - US$4.00/lb and Mo - US$20.00/lb and metal recoveries of 90% Cu and 95% Mo.

1 Notes on the MRE of the project

The MRE was completed by Kevin Hon, B.Sc., P.Geo., Senior Resource Geologist, and Warren Black, M.Sc., P.Geo., Senior Consultant: Mineral Resources and Geostatistics, both of APEX. Mr. Hon and Mr. Black are independent Qualified Persons, as defined by NI 43-101, and are responsible for the completion of the Mineral Resource Estimate, with an effective date of November 18, 2025. Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geo., President & CEO of APEX, completed a peer review of the estimate. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues. The Inferred Mineral Resource in this estimate has a lower level of confidence than that applied to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could potentially be upgraded to an Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration. The Mineral Resources were estimated in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions (2014) and Best Practices Guidelines (2019) prepared by the CIM Standing Committee on Reserve Definitions and adopted by the CIM Council. Economic assumptions used include US$4.00/lb Cu, US$20.00/lb Mo, process recoveries of 90% for Cu and 95% for Mo, a US$10/t processing cost, G&A costs of US$1.00/t, and a 3% NSR royalty CuEq* values are calculated using a Cu-to-Mo value ratio of 1:5.278, incorporating both metal prices and metallurgical recoveries. The constraining pit optimization parameters include a US$2.5/t mining cost for both mineralized and waste material and 45° slopes. Pit-constrained Mineral Resources are reported at a cutoff of 0.25% CuEq*.

About the Mocoa Porphyry System

The Mocoa Project is located in Colombia's Department of Putumayo, approximately 10 kilometres from the town of Mocoa in the country's south. Copper Giant controls more than 132,499 Ha of district-scale tenure through granted titles and applications, covering a significant portion of the Jurassic porphyry belt--an underexplored and highly prospective metallogenic corridor within the northern Andes.

Mocoa was first identified in 1973 through a regional geochemical survey conducted by the United Nations and the Colombian government. Follow-up programs between 1978 and 1983 included geological mapping, IP and magnetic geophysics, surface sampling, drilling, and metallurgical testing. Subsequent drilling by B2Gold in 2008 and 2012 refined the geological interpretation and confirmed the large scale of the system.

The deposit is hosted in Middle Jurassic dacite and quartz-diorite porphyries intruding andesitic to dacitic volcanics of the Central Cordillera, a 30-kilometre-wide tectonic belt that extends into Ecuador and also contains major porphyry systems such as Mirador, Warintza, San Carlos, and Panantza. Mocoa exhibits classic porphyry-style zonation with a potassic core surrounded by sericite and propylitic alteration. Mineralization consists principally of disseminated chalcopyrite and molybdenite, accompanied locally by bornite and chalcocite, and is associated with stockwork veining and hydrothermal breccias.

A distinguishing geological feature of Mocoa is the presence of a fertile magmatic window spanning roughly ten million years, a prolonged and unusually productive interval of magma generation and evolution that is not commonly observed in other Jurassic porphyry systems within the same belt. This extended fertile period provides a compelling explanation for the system's large metal endowment, broad alteration footprint, and overlapping intrusive and hydrothermal events.

The deposit demonstrates more than 1,000 metres of vertical continuity, with multiple intrusive phases, brecciation episodes, and vein generations reflecting a dynamic and long-lived magmatic–hydrothermal evolution, likely influenced by more than one porphyry center. Mocoa remains open in all directions, and several satellite targets across the broader land package support the interpretation of a district-scale mineralized system.

Mocoa's Mineral Resource Estimate1 comprises Inferred resources of 12.7 billion pounds (Blbs) copper-equivalent (CuEq*) at an average grade of 0.51% CuEq*, including 7.7 Blbs of copper at 0.31% Cu and 1.0 Blbs of molybdenum at 0.039% Mo, within 1,120 million tonnes (Mt).

1 For further information refer to NI 43-101 Technical Report, entitled "Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for The Mocoa Project, Putumayo Department, Colombia", dated January 8, 2026, prepared by Michael Dufresne (P.Geo, P.Geol, MSc), Warren Black (MSc, P.Geo), Kevin Hon (BSc, P.Geo) and Chester de Leon (P.Eng), with an effective date of December 23, 2025.

About Copper Giant

Copper Giant Resources Corp. is part of the Fiore Group, a private and well-established Canadian organization known for building successful, high-impact companies across the natural resource sector. Copper Giant was formed with a singular focus: to advance high-quality copper projects beyond resource definition--responsibly, efficiently, and with long-term positive impact.

The Company is led by a team with uncommon experience, having successfully taken some of the few major copper mines developed in the past two decades from discovery through to construction.

Copper Giant's current focus is the Mocoa copper-molybdenum deposit in southern Colombia, one of the largest undeveloped resources of its kind in the Americas. Recent exploration success has revealed potential well beyond its original footprint, highlighting Mocoa as a broader district-scale opportunity--and the catalyst for the Company's name and evolution.

Guided by the values of respect and responsibility, and grounded in its Good Neighbor philosophy, Copper Giant is committed to creating enduring values for all stakeholders and playing a meaningful role in the global energy transition.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the assay results of drill holes MD-058, MD-059 and MD-060, the outcome of the Company's current resource expansion strategy; other activities and achievements of the Company, including but not limited to: the timing and success for the advancement of the Mocoa Project, the expansion of the Mocoa resource base; are to be considered forward looking. Although Copper Giant believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices and volatility with the Company's common shares, exploitation and exploration successes, uncertainty of reserve and resource estimates, risks of not achieving production, continued availability of capital and financing, processes, permits and filing requirements, risks related to operations in foreign and developing countries and compliance with foreign laws and including risks related to changes in foreign laws and changing policies related to mining and local ownership requirements in Colombia, and general economic, market, political or business conditions and regulatory and administrative approvals. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. Copper Giant does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE COPPER GIANT RESOURCES CORP.

Additional Information: Ian Harris, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected], +1 303 956 2944; Tetiana Konstantynivska, Vice President, Investor Relations, [email protected], +1 778 829 8455