Copper Giant Targets New Porphyry Centers Beyond Mocoa Resource with Third Drill Rig

VANCOUVER, BC, April 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Copper Giant Resources Corp. ("Copper Giant" or the "Company") (TSXV: CGNT) (OTCQB: LBCMF) (FRA: 29H0) is pleased to announce the mobilization of a third diamond drill rig as part of its 2026 exploration program at the Mocoa copper–molybdenum porphyry project in Colombia. Mocoa is a Jurassic age porphyry Cu-Mo deposit where drilling to date has delineated continuous copper and molybdenum mineralization from surface to depth exceeding 1,100 vertical metres. The addition of a third rig marks a key transition from resource definition to systematic testing of new porphyry centers beyond the current Mineral Resource Estimate1 ("MRE") footprint, targeting La Estrella and Piedralisa. Drilling continues at full capacity with two drill rigs currently operating on site.

Figure 1. Plan view of the exploration targets and the Mocoa porphyry Cu-Mo deposit. * Black dots denote drill pads. (CNW Group/COPPER GIANT RESOURCES CORP.) Figure 2. Plan view of the La Estrella and Piedralisa targets showing selected rocks samples, Cu-Mo anomaly in soil and planned holes. (CNW Group/COPPER GIANT RESOURCES CORP.)

Third drill rig mobilized to test undrilled porphyry targets beyond the current resource footprint. Mobilization is expected to begin in the coming weeks.

to test undrilled porphyry targets beyond the current resource footprint. Mobilization is expected to begin in the coming weeks. First-ever drill testing of La Estrella and Piedralisa. Two of nine priority targets identified across a district shaped by approximately ten million years of fertile magmatic activity.

Two of nine priority targets identified across a district shaped by approximately ten million years of fertile magmatic activity. Marks transitions to systematic district-scale exploration while resource growth and conversion continue with two rigs at full capacity.

"The addition of a third drill rig reflects the confidence we are building in the broader Mocoa system. Targets like La Estrella and Piedralisa are supported by strong geological, geochemical, and geophysical signatures but have never been drilled. This phase is about testing that potential directly, while our two existing rigs continue expanding and upgrading the current resource. Together, this positions us to advance Mocoa as both a large deposit and a broader district-scale system." – Edwin Naranjo Sierra, Vice-President of Exploration.

Strategic Context

The mobilization of a third drill rig reflects the Company's growing confidence in the scale potential of the Mocoa porphyry system and represents the next step in executing its 2026 exploration strategy (refer to news release dated February 17, 2026). The addition of a third rig advances this strategy, enabling the Company to accelerate target testing while maintaining steady progress toward PEA-level advancement. While two rigs remain focused on resource expansion and conversion within and around the current MRE1 footprint, the third rig will be dedicated to testing new targets that could represent additional mineralized centers within the district (Figure 1). Importantly, this step is a direct continuation of insights gained from recent drilling. Hole MD-056, completed along the southern edge of the MRE footprint, intersected porphyry mineralization associated with a microdiorite intrusive phase and demonstrated improving grades at depth, reinforcing the interpretation that the system remains open and may strengthen toward the south (refer to news release dated March 6, 2026). These results provide a strong geological vector toward the La Estrella area, supporting the Company's decision to advance drilling in this highly prospective area. Mocoa's porphyry system formed over an unusually prolonged fertile magmatic window of approximately ten million years, a duration more commonly associated with major cluster-style districts such as Chuquicamata and Río Blanco–Los Bronces. The mobilization of a third rig to test La Estrella and Piedralisa is the first step in evaluating whether Mocoa represents a similar multi-center cluster, with nine priority targets identified across the 1,324 km² land package. This marks the first time dedicated drilling is being deployed to test new porphyry centers across the broader land package, a key step in evaluating the cluster-scale potential of Mocoa.

The La Estrella Target

The La Estrella target, located immediately south of the current MRE1 footprint, represents a high-priority drill target supported by converging geological, geochemical, and drilling evidence. Recent drilling along the southern margin of Mocoa has provided a clear vector toward this area. Ongoing surface work has identified a well-developed Cu–Mo geochemical anomaly, with soil values up to 558ppm Cu and 264ppm Mo and rock samples returning up to 1,105ppm Cu and 98.4ppm Mo (Figure 2 and Table 1). This anomaly is spatially associated with zones of phyllic alteration, silicification, and mineralized veinlets, consistent with porphyry-style systems. Additionally, geophysical interpretation and historical work define a radial intrusive signature with associated potassium alteration, supporting the presence of a potential porphyry center at depth. Mineralization at surface is interpreted to represent the upper expression of a hydrothermal system, with alteration patterns and geochemical coherence providing a clear vector toward a new potentially porphyry center. The upcoming drill program is designed to test this thesis through deeper and strategically positioned holes.

Sample ID Cu (ppm) Mo (ppm) Easting Northing Elevation Release Reference Target R00018 90.11 42.66 314640 135624 1047 Jan 27, 2025 Piedralisa R00167 3646.61 265.74 314418 136592 1248 Jan 27, 2025 Estrella R00210 780.48 30.27 313900 135930 1140 Jan 27, 2025 Estrella R00329 670.83 50.21 314617 136896 1523 Jan 27, 2025 Piedralisa R00331 342.32 64.88 314615 136894 1515 Jan 27, 2025 Piedralisa R00332 566.6 158.86 314614 136892 1509 Jan 27, 2025 Piedralisa R00333 612.33 75.53 314612 136892 1509 Jan 27, 2025 Piedralisa R00357 207.2 57.08 315493 136183 1171 Jan 27, 2025 Piedralisa R00567 43.41 49.48 314507 136801 1411 Jan 27, 2025 Piedralisa R00574 3473.23 332.5 314928 136508 1207 Jan 27, 2025 Piedralisa R00577 719.59 30.18 315666 136331 1224 Jan 27, 2025 Piedralisa R00670 31.43 56.02 315626 136804 1362 Jan 27, 2025 Piedralisa R00751 8.11 42.5 314258 136529 1141 April 8, 2026 Estrella R00780 281.82 46.48 314527 136490 1316 April 8, 2026 Piedralisa R00790 62.93 31.65 314254 136309 1053 April 8, 2026 Estrella R00806 321.46 44.19 314734 137134 1579 April 8, 2026 Piedralisa R00825 61.24 34.25 314120 136353 1150 April 8, 2026 Estrella R00832 29.74 41.08 314159 136326 1175 April 8, 2026 Estrella R00833 40.16 98.42 314161 136325 1175 April 8, 2026 Estrella R00837 5.54 42.79 314347 136030 1062 April 8, 2026 Estrella R00839 973.53 32.58 314249 136793 1194 April 8, 2026 Estrella R00843 298.52 47.13 314192 136619 1151 April 8, 2026 Estrella R00868 1280.91 14.77 314500 136548 1312 April 8, 2026 Piedralisa R00876 41.59 89.84 315154 136893 1312 April 8, 2026 Piedralisa R00878 163.85 60.7 313654 137122 1533 April 8, 2026 Estrella R00879 477.36 51.98 313654 137124 1533 April 8, 2026 Estrella R00880 135.47 43.8 313653 137126 1533 April 8, 2026 Estrella R00882 191.63 31.37 313653 137133 1553 April 8, 2026 Estrella R00885 131.99 33.28 313651 137135 1553 April 8, 2026 Estrella R00954 44.29 46.78 314137 136897 1195 April 8, 2026 Estrella R00959 174.47 32.46 314135 136907 1195 April 8, 2026 Estrella R00966 80.78 30.28 314134 136916 1195 April 8, 2026 Estrella R00967 349.95 31.11 314133 136918 1195 April 8, 2026 Estrella R00970 42.37 71.14 314132 136927 1195 April 8, 2026 Estrella R00974 37.56 65.38 314132 136927 1195 April 8, 2026 Estrella R00980 1105.04 10.2 314148 136926 1222 April 8, 2026 Estrella

Table 1. Assay results for rock samples from the La Estrella and Piedralisa targets. Coordinates are reported in UTM Zone 18N, WGS84 datum. Showing only rock samples with assay results >300 ppm Cu and/or >30 ppm Mo. Rock samples are inherently selective in nature. As such, these results may not be representative of the underlying geological values or the overall mineralization within the sampled area.

Piedralisa Target

The Piedralisa target, located approximately 3 km southeast of the Mocoa deposit, represents a second high-priority target within the broader cluster (Figure 2). Surface prospecting has defined a Cu–Mo geochemical anomaly, with rock samples returning up to 1,280 ppm Cu and 89.8 ppm Mo, supported by coincident soil anomalies and hydrothermal alteration (Table 1). Mineralization is hosted in sericite-altered volcanic and intrusive rocks with local quartz-sulfide veining consistent with porphyry-style systems. The target is spatially associated with regional structural corridors and geophysical features interpreted to be favorable for porphyry emplacement. Initial drilling will test for concealed porphyry intrusions and evaluate its potential as an additional mineralized center within the Mocoa project.

Engagement of Rose & Company Holdings for Investor Relations Services

Copper Giant is also pleased to announce that subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, it has signed a services agreement (the "Agreement") with Rose & Company Holdings, LLC ("Rose & Co."), a New York-based strategic advisory firm, to provide professional investor relations services effective April 8, 2026, in compliance with TSX Venture Exchange policies and applicable legislation.

Rose & Co. brings decades of capital markets experience from leading Wall Street institutions including Dahlman Rose & Company, Barclays, Morgan Stanley, and Deutsche Bank. Under the Agreement, Rose & Co. will provide institutional investor outreach, non-deal roadshow coordination, and ongoing investor engagement services. For more information, please visit www.roseandco.com.

Under the Agreement, the Company will pay Rose & Co. a quarterly retainer of US$50,000 (increasing by 5% after the first year), payable from cash on hand. The Agreement has an initial 12-month term. The Agreement shall automatically renew for a successive twelve (12) month period unless terminated by either party in writing prior to the sixty (60) days of the termination date. Rose & Co. and its principals will receive no equity compensation or other incentives. The parties are at arm's length; Rose & Co. and its principals do not hold any securities in the Company and have no other interest, direct or indirect.

Qualified Person and Technical Notes

Edwin Naranjo Sierra, Vice-President of Exploration for Copper Giant, is the designated Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release. Mr. Naranjo holds an MSc. in Earth Sciences and is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM). Mr. Naranjo is not independent of the Company.

Copper Giant operates according to a rigorous Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) protocol consistent with industry best practices. For surface samples, 2.5kg of material is taken on each outcrop using chip or channel techniques. Samples are taken by well-trained field helpers supervised by the geologist of the company. Core diameter is a mix of HQ and NQ depending on the depth of the drill hole. Diamond drill core boxes were photographed, sawed, sampled and tagged in maximum 2-metre intervals, stopping in geological boundaries. Samples were bagged, tagged and packaged for shipment by truck from Copper Giant's core logging facilities in Mocoa, Colombia to the ActLabs certified sample preparation facility in Medellin, Colombia. ActLabs is an accredited laboratory independent of the Company. Samples are processed in the Medellin facilities where they are analyzed for copper, gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc and lead by 4-Acid digest Atomic Absorption (AA) analysis. The sample pulps are air freighted from Medellin to the ActLabs certified laboratory in Guadalajara, Mexico, where they are analyzed for a suite of 57 elements using 4-Acid digest and ICP-MS. In order to monitor the ongoing quality of assay data and the database, Copper Giant has implemented QA/QC protocols which include standard sampling methodologies, the insertion of certified copper and molybdenum standard materials, blanks, duplicates (field, preparation and analysis) randomly inserted into the sampling sequence. QA/QC program also includes ongoing monitoring of data entry, QA/QC reporting and data validation. No material QA/QC issues have been identified with respect to sample collection, security and assaying.

Inferred Mineral Resources are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves. There is no certainty that all or any part of the Inferred Mineral Resources will be upgraded to an Indicated or Measured category.

Copper equivalent (CuEq) for drill hole interceptions is calculated as: CuEq (%) = Cu (%) + 5.278 × Mo (%), utilizing metal prices of Cu - US$4.00/lb and Mo - US$20.00/lb and metal recoveries of 90% Cu and 95% Mo.

1 Notes on the MRE of the project

The MRE was completed by Kevin Hon, B.Sc., P.Geo., Senior Resource Geologist, and Warren Black, M.Sc., P.Geo., Senior Consultant: Mineral Resources and Geostatistics, both of APEX. Mr. Hon and Mr. Black are independent Qualified Persons, as defined by NI 43-101, and are responsible for the completion of the Mineral Resource Estimate, with an effective date of November 18, 2025. Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geo., President & CEO of APEX, completed a peer review of the estimate. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues. The Inferred Mineral Resource in this estimate has a lower level of confidence than that applied to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could potentially be upgraded to an Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration. The Mineral Resources were estimated in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions (2014) and Best Practices Guidelines (2019) prepared by the CIM Standing Committee on Reserve Definitions and adopted by the CIM Council. Economic assumptions used include US$4.00/lb Cu, US$20.00/lb Mo, process recoveries of 90% for Cu and 95% for Mo, a US$10/t processing cost, G&A costs of US$1.00/t, and a 3% NSR royalty CuEq* values are calculated using a Cu-to-Mo value ratio of 1:5.278, incorporating both metal prices and metallurgical recoveries. The constraining pit optimization parameters include a US$2.5/t mining cost for both mineralized and waste material and 45° slopes. Pit-constrained Mineral Resources are reported at a cutoff of 0.25% CuEq*.

About the Mocoa Porphyry System

The Mocoa Project is located in Colombia's Department of Putumayo, approximately 10 kilometres from the town of Mocoa in the country's south. Copper Giant controls more than 132,499 Ha of district-scale tenure through granted titles and applications, covering a significant portion of the Jurassic porphyry belt--an underexplored and highly prospective metallogenic corridor within the northern Andes.

Mocoa was first identified in 1973 through a regional geochemical survey conducted by the United Nations and the Colombian government. Follow-up programs between 1978 and 1983 included geological mapping, IP and magnetic geophysics, surface sampling, drilling, and metallurgical testing. Subsequent drilling by B2Gold in 2008 and 2012 refined the geological interpretation and confirmed the large scale of the system.

The deposit is hosted in Middle Jurassic dacite and quartz-diorite porphyries intruding andesitic to dacitic volcanics of the Central Cordillera, a 30-kilometre-wide tectonic belt that extends into Ecuador and also contains major porphyry systems such as Mirador, Warintza, San Carlos, and Panantza. Mocoa exhibits classic porphyry-style zonation with a potassic core surrounded by sericite and propylitic alteration. Mineralization consists principally of disseminated chalcopyrite and molybdenite, accompanied locally by bornite and chalcocite, and is associated with stockwork veining and hydrothermal breccias.

A distinguishing geological feature of Mocoa is the presence of a fertile magmatic window spanning roughly ten million years, a prolonged and unusually productive interval of magma generation and evolution that is not commonly observed in other Jurassic porphyry systems within the same belt. This extended fertile period provides a compelling explanation for the system's large metal endowment, broad alteration footprint, and overlapping intrusive and hydrothermal events.

The deposit demonstrates more than 1,000 metres of vertical continuity, with multiple intrusive phases, brecciation episodes, and vein generations reflecting a dynamic and long-lived magmatic–hydrothermal evolution, likely influenced by more than one porphyry center. Mocoa remains open in all directions, and several satellite targets across the broader land package support the interpretation of a district-scale mineralized system.

Mocoa's Mineral Resource Estimate1 comprises Inferred resources of 12.7 billion pounds (Blbs) copper-equivalent (CuEq*) at an average grade of 0.51% CuEq*, including 7.7 Blbs of copper at 0.31% Cu and 1.0 Blbs of molybdenum at 0.039% Mo, within 1,120 million tonnes (Mt).

1 For further information refer to NI 43-101 Technical Report, entitled "Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for The Mocoa Project, Putumayo Department, Colombia", dated January 8, 2026, prepared by Michael Dufresne (P.Geo, P.Geol, MSc), Warren Black (MSc, P.Geo), Kevin Hon (BSc, P.Geo) and Chester de Leon (P.Eng), with an effective date of December 23, 2025.

About Copper Giant

Copper Giant Resources Corp. is part of the Fiore Group, a private and well-established Canadian organization known for building successful, high-impact companies across the natural resource sector. Copper Giant was formed with a singular focus: to advance high-quality copper projects beyond resource definition--responsibly, efficiently, and with long-term positive impact.

The Company is led by a team with uncommon experience, having successfully taken some of the few major copper mines developed in the past two decades from discovery through to construction.

Copper Giant's current focus is the Mocoa copper-molybdenum deposit in southern Colombia, one of the largest undeveloped resources of its kind in the Americas. Recent exploration success has revealed potential well beyond its original footprint, highlighting Mocoa as a broader district-scale opportunity--and the catalyst for the Company's name and evolution.

Guided by the values of respect and responsibility, and grounded in its Good Neighbor philosophy, Copper Giant is committed to creating enduring values for all stakeholders and playing a meaningful role in the global energy transition.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the third rig drill mobilization timing and outcome, the testing and outcome of La Estrella and Piedralisa targets, the potential of drill hole MD-056, the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange for the engagement of Rose & Co., the outcome of the Company's current resource expansion strategy; other activities and achievements of the Company, including but not limited to: the timing and success for the advancement of the Mocoa Project, the expansion of the Mocoa resource base; are to be considered forward looking. Although Copper Giant believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the actual receipt of the TSX Venture Exchange approval for the Rose & Co. engagement, market prices and volatility with the Company's common shares, exploitation and exploration successes, uncertainty of reserve and resource estimates, risks of not achieving production, continued availability of capital and financing, processes, permits and filing requirements, risks related to operations in foreign and developing countries and compliance with foreign laws and including risks related to changes in foreign laws and changing policies related to mining and local ownership requirements in Colombia, and general economic, market, political or business conditions and regulatory and administrative approvals. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. Copper Giant does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE COPPER GIANT RESOURCES CORP.

Additional Information: Ian Harris, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected], +1 303 956 2944; Tetiana Konstantynivska, Vice President Investor Relations, [email protected], +1 778 829 8455