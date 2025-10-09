COPPER GIANT COMPLETES PRIOR CONSULTATION AGREEMENT WITH INGA CONDAGUA, SECURING FULL SOCIAL LICENSE AT MOCOA

"This agreement was built directly between the Inga Condagua community and Copper Giant -- without intermediaries -- because both sides wanted to speak for themselves and begin a long-term relationship," said Thyana Álvarez, VP of Corporate Development and Country Manager for the Company in Colombia. "Through this consultation, we found shared priorities: protecting identity, language, and nature, to pass on their legacy to future generations. It reflects a shared commitment to build understanding and progress together over time."

"With both Condagua and Montclar agreements now in place, the long-term foundations for Mocoa are set," said Ian Harris, President & CEO. "Completing a full Prior Consultation at the exploration stage removes a major hurdle early and strengthens our ability to move forward responsibly. These are the kinds of steps that make great projects possible -- built on trust, dialogue, and doing things right from the start."

Shared Outcomes and Commitments

The Agreement reflects a mutual vision between the Inga Condagua Nation and Copper Giant to protect cultural identity, strengthen local capacities, and ensure that development in Mocoa advances in balance with nature. Rather than isolated obligations, these initiatives expand on priorities already embedded in Copper Giant's social and environmental programs-reinforcing shared values of learning, stewardship, and long-term well-being.

Together, the parties agreed to implement, during 2026 and 2027, a series of initiatives that unite traditional knowledge with responsible project development:

Education and identity: promote intercultural education so children and youth can learn in their own language and worldview - developing future local leaders who understand both traditional and technical knowledge.

promote intercultural education so children and youth can learn in their own language and worldview - developing future local leaders who understand both traditional and technical knowledge. Autonomy and leadership: strengthen the Cabildo authorities and the Indigenous Guard with dignified spaces to guide and protect their community, with emphasis on inclusive, community-led self-governance.

strengthen the Cabildo authorities and the Indigenous Guard with dignified spaces to guide and protect their community, with emphasis on inclusive, community-led self-governance. Ancestral knowledge and biodiversity: integrate traditional ecological wisdom into ongoing environmental programs, combining ancestral perspectives with scientific monitoring to enhance biodiversity management.

integrate traditional ecological wisdom into ongoing environmental programs, combining ancestral perspectives with scientific monitoring to enhance biodiversity management. Medicinal and spiritual heritage: maintain chagras of sacred and artisanal plants that preserve cultural memory and ancestral medicine, leaning on traditional knowledge to enhance the conservation of native species and local landscapes.

maintain of sacred and artisanal plants that preserve cultural memory and ancestral medicine, leaning on traditional knowledge to enhance the conservation of native species and local landscapes. Water and environment: collaboration on research to protect native, water-producing species - shared priorities that reinforce both the community's stewardship and Copper Giant's environmental baseline studies.

collaboration on research to protect native, water-producing species - shared priorities that reinforce both the community's stewardship and Copper Giant's environmental baseline studies. Community unity and youth participation: develop inclusive spaces for recreation, peace, and social cohesion, particularly for young people - creating shared venues where culture, education, and opportunity intersect.

These commitments are a transformational framework built on respect, transparency, and shared purpose. They embody the principle of Buen Vivir - living well in harmony with nature and community - while advancing Mocoa as a model for collaborative, responsible development.

This framework aligns with Colombia's 2024 recognition of Indigenous nations as environmental authorities and the 2025 Decree 0488, empowering communities like the Inga Condagua to co-govern their lands, ensuring Mocoa's path respects both cultural heritage and national priorities.

About the Consultation Process

The consultation followed a 2022 review by the Ministry of Interior confirming the procedencia (applicability) of prior consultation for the Inga Condagua Nation, arising from legal questions to earlier certifications. A pre-consultation phase was carried out in second semester 2024, and in November the consultation phase was started by the approval and protocolization of the Route Methodology (Ruta Metodológica). The formal consultation ran in 2025, comprising 10 official sessions and more than 10 additional dialogue spaces, and concluded with protocolization of agreements on September 20, 2025. Proceedings were witnessed by the Ministry of Interior (DANCP), the Mocoa Mayor's Office, Corpoamazonia, and the National Mining Agency, among others. From pre-consultation to protocolization, the process was completed in under a year -- a notably efficient timeline for Colombia.

Early in pre-consultation, Condagua and Copper Giant agreed to conduct the dialogue directly, without intermediaries. Both parties chose to speak for themselves to establish a long-term relationship grounded in trust and shared responsibility for the land. The process for Copper Giant was led by Country Manager Thyana Álvarez, whose leadership in responsible mining engagement has been recognized by Semana magazine in 2024 ("Most Influential Women of Colombia") and again in 2025 ("Women of High Corporate Impact"). This direct, face-to-face model -- rare at the exploration stage -- helped the parties identify shared priorities and move efficiently to a legally binding agreement.

The protocolized outcomes outline joint initiatives (2026–2027) that protect cultural identity, language, and nature while creating opportunities for future generations -- establishing a durable framework to guide continued work at Mocoa.

Why It Matters - Early, Lawful Partnership That Clears the Path

The Agreement with the Inga Condagua Nation is authoritative because, under Colombia's intercultural framework and ILO-169, only Condagua may represent itself. This provides clear, lawful guidance for how Mocoa advances: a jointly defined framework that aligns cultural protection (identity, language, and nature) with opportunities for future generations, and that supports the continued progression of permitted technical work.

This approach has practical force. As a recent example, in September 2025 the Third Civil Court of Mocoa (the "Court") suspended Resolution 0631 after finding procedural faults in prior consultation--including tutelas filed by the Inga Condagua Nation. While Copper Giant previously clarified (June 25, 2025) that 0631 did not apply to its existing titles and permitted activities, the Court's decision underscores why direct, lawful consultation with the rightful authority matters. Statements by third parties do not supersede decisions made by Condagua through the Agreement.

The Agreement also complements Copper Giant's Monclar community agreement (see news release November 29, 2022), together anchoring relationships with the two most relevant local constituencies. Consistent with our Good Neighbor philosophy and values of Respect and Responsibility, these partnerships de-risk the social and legal pathway for ongoing studies and future decision-making.

This milestone builds on Copper Giant's growing national recognition. For the second consecutive year, the Company's Colombian subsidiary, Libero Cobre LTDA, was ranked among the Top 15 companies with the best reputation among government officials in the 2025 edition of Brújula Minera -- the country's most influential annual study on mining-sector reputation, led by the Centro Nacional de Consultoría, Jaime Arteaga & Asociados, and the Asociación Colombiana de Minería (ACM).

What makes this distinction exceptional is that every other company in the ranking is an active producer in Colombia across coal, gold, nickel, or cement. The only other non-producing company, AngloGold Ashanti, is a multi-billion-dollar global operator. By contrast, Copper Giant (Libero Cobre in Colombia) -- still in the exploration and project-development stage -- has earned its place through transparency, responsible engagement, and early trust-building with authorities and local communities.

This independent validation reinforces Copper Giant's credibility and strengthens confidence in its ability to advance Mocoa as one of Latin America's largest undeveloped copper resources --responsibly, efficiently, and in partnership with Colombia's institutions and people.

About Copper Giant

Copper Giant Resources Corp. is part of the Fiore Group, a private and well-established Canadian organization known for building successful, high-impact companies across the natural resource sector. Copper Giant was formed with a singular focus: to advance high-quality copper projects beyond resource definition--responsibly, efficiently, and with long-term positive impact.

The Company is led by a team with uncommon experience, having successfully taken some of the few major copper mines developed in the past two decades from discovery through to construction.

Copper Giant's current focus is the Mocoa copper-molybdenum deposit in southern Colombia, one of the largest undeveloped resources of its kind in the Americas. Recent exploration success has revealed potential well beyond its original footprint, highlighting Mocoa as a broader district-scale opportunity--and the catalyst for the Company's name and evolution.

Guided by the values of respect and responsibility, and grounded in its Good Neighbor philosophy, Copper Giant is committed to creating enduring values for all stakeholders and playing a meaningful role in the global energy transition.

