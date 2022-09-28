Copper Branch, renowned vegan restaurant chain, partners with the Very Good Butchers and Violife to launch new burger

MONTREAL, Sept. 28, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Copper Branch, known as the largest vegan restaurant chain in the world, launches a new burger starring two products beloved by Canadians.

The new Benevolent Burger (affectionately referred to as "The Bennie") is set to appear on the menu on October 3rd 2022 and will feature a bean-based patty from British-Columbian company the Very Good Butchers, and a non-dairy, melty, delicious cheddar slice from Violife—Canada's fastest-growing plant-based cheese brand, with origins in Greece.

The Benevolent Burger aka "The Bennie" (CNW Group/Foodtastic)

"As Canadian leaders in the Plant-Based sector, we are thrilled to be finally launching this epic burger, in partnership with our friends at Very Good Butchers, complemented by Violife," said Trish Patterson, CEO, Copper Branch. "This burger hits all the marks for great flavour and texture, and maintains a focus on clean ingredients, which isn't always the case in the alternative meat and dairy-free categories. Violife was the perfect partner to join what started as a duo with Very Good Butcher, and we are excited to have their delicious dairy-free cheddar slices featured in this new and unique addition to our menu."

Parimal Rana, CEO of The Very Good Food Company commented on the announcement with Copper Branch. "Earlier this year, we announced a strategic partnership with Copper Branch when they decided to make our products available to their customers for purchase from in-store freezers. We are thrilled that based on strong customer feedback, Copper Branch has now selected our burger to appear on their menu. Copper Branch has a strong vegan following, and represents further progress within the food service channel - an important strategic priority for us."

"We were thrilled and honoured to have Violife selected by Copper Branch for this premium burger, making it fully-plant-based with the impressive dairy-free melt and taste that Canadians love and expect from our cheddar slice," said Shoshana Price, Head of Marketing for Upfield Canada. "We know 'The Bennie' is going to be well-received, and we can't wait for all our brand fans, and those who've yet to experience Violife, to try it." Price added, "Copper Branch's global leadership on the vegan restaurant scene is well-aligned with Violife's leading global presence, and the growing appreciation for our range of dairy-free cheese products among consumers and chefs here in Canada."

Meet The Benevolent Burger aka "The Bennie"

This mouth-watering burger will feature two specialty protein-packed AAA bean patties made by Very Good Butchers, loaded with our signature Copper Sauce, smoked tempeh bacon, cheddar cheeze, pickles, red onion, lettuce and tomato, and served on a Sweet Potato bun with a side of fresh baked fries. This new addition to the menu brings the flavour and "meaty" texture of a more traditional backyard BBQ burger and is sure to make vegans and non-vegans alike line up for it. A version of "The Bennie" was recently voted in the Top 5 as one of the best burgers during Montreal's 2022 le Burger Week.

About Copper Branch

Founded in 2014 in Montreal and boasting 50 restaurants in Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, the United States, France, Belgium, The Netherlands, and soon Australia, Copper Branch (eatcopperbranch.com) is the largest vegan restaurant chain in the world. The 100% plant-based menu serves the company's mission: to provide the community with quality whole foods in the fast food industry with an environmental focus. The dazzling progression is undeniable with the opening of new franchises every week.

About Foodtastic

Foodtastic is the franchisor of multiple restaurant concepts including La Belle et La Boeuf, Milestones, Pita Pit, Second Cup, Monza, Copper Branch, Carlos & Pepe's, Souvlaki Bar, Nickels, Au Coq, Rotisseries Fusée, Rotisseries Benny, Chocolato, Big Rig, La Chambre, L'Gros Luxe, Gatto Matto and Bacaro. Foodtastic is a leader in the restaurant franchising business, with over 700 restaurants and $700 million in annualized sales.

SOURCE Foodtastic

For further information: Catherine Woron, CW Communications, [email protected], 514-604-4898