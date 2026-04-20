CooperVision Partners with Canadian Olympic Speed Skater Valérie Maltais on Her Continued Pursuit of Excellence on the World Stage

RICHMOND HILL, ON, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ - CooperVision Canada is proud to announce a new partnership with Valérie Maltais, one of Canada's most decorated Olympic speed skaters, as she continues to pursue excellence both on the ice and in her academic studies. As she trains toward the next major international competitions, Maltais relies on MyDay Energys® contact lenses, which deliver premium optics shown to improve vision and comfort*1,2.

CooperVision Partners with Canadian Olympic Speed Skater Valérie Maltais (CNW Group/CooperVision Canada)

Maltais' career is defined by speed, strategy, and precision. A five‑time Olympian and multi‑medalist, she competes in an environment where the smallest visual detail can determine the outcome of a race. Reliable, consistent vision is a competitive requirement--not a luxury.

Balancing this with her academic work, completed largely through online courses, Maltais experiences the same digital‑device challenges facing millions of Canadians. MyDay Energys® helps support this demanding dual lifestyle.

"I put my lenses on in the morning. I feel that my eyes are fresh, my vision is simply clear. I can go and do my training either on the ice, in the gym or on the bike." said Valérie Maltais. "This is my job as an athlete, I need to focus on my performances and getting ready. I'm also a student and most of my classes are online. I can focus on my schoolwork, looking at a screen and not feeling that my eyes are dry or my eyes are tired1. I would definitely recommend MyDay Energys® because for me it was just a positive experience."

MyDay Energys® is made of a naturally wettable material with no need for surface treatments or coatings to help provide unsurpassed comfort. DigitalBoostTM technology may help ease eye muscle stress, resulting in better vision, less eye strain, and more comfortable eyes#‡2,3.

"At CooperVision, our mission is to help people see better every day," said Kristine Churchward, Head of Marketing, CooperVision Canada. "Valérie's journey as both an elite athlete and committed student mirrors the varied visual demands many Canadians face. We're proud to support her with MyDay Energys®, a lens designed for the demands of modern, high‑performance lives."

Through this partnership, CooperVision and Maltais will collaborate on initiatives that illuminate the critical role of vision in enabling active, modern lifestyles--whether in high‑performance sport, academic environments, or daily digital demands. Together, they aim to inspire Canadians to prioritize their eye health so they can pursue every ambition with clarity and confidence.

CooperVision Canada is honoured to champion athletes like Valérie Maltais, whose pursuit of excellence mirrors our commitment to delivering vision solutions that elevate performance and enrich everyday life.

*Compared to MyDay® sphere.

#Compared to MyDay®/Biofinity

‡Based on a statistically significant difference of the mean change in Accommodative Microfluctuations and when compared to a lens without DigitalBoost/Digital Zone Optics® after reading on an iPhone 5 for 20 minutes held at a distance of 25 cm. Study conducted with Biofinity Energys® and sphere.

1.CVI data on file, 2024. 2.CVI data on file 2018. Prospective, multi-center (5 US sites), open label, bilateral wear, one week dispensing study with MyDay and MyDay Energys. N=77 habitual soft CL wearers. 3. Kajita M et al. Changes in accommodative micro-fluctuations after wearing contact lenses of different optical designs. CLAE 2020; 43(5): 493-496.

About CooperVision

CooperVision, a division of CooperCompanies (Nasdaq: COO), is one of the world's leading manufacturers of contact lenses. The company produces a full array of daily disposable, two-week and monthly soft contact lenses that feature advanced materials and optics, and premium rigid gas permeable lenses for orthokeratology and scleral designs. CooperVision has a strong heritage of addressing the toughest vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, childhood myopia, and highly irregular corneas; and offers the most complete portfolio of spherical, toric and multifocal products available. Through a combination of innovative products and focused practitioner support, the company brings a refreshing perspective to the marketplace, creating real advantages for customers and wearers. For more information, visit www.coopervision.com.

About CooperCompanies

CooperCompanies (Nasdaq: COO) is a leading global medical device company focused on improving lives one person at a time. The Company operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision is a trusted leader in the contact lens industry, improving the vision of millions of people every day. CooperSurgical is a leading fertility and women's health company dedicated to assisting women, babies and families at the healthcare moments that matter most. Headquartered in San Ramon, Calif., CooperCompanies has a workforce of more than 15,000 with products sold in over 130 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.

SOURCE CooperVision Canada

Media Contact: Mary Doyle, Blend PR for CooperVision Canada, [email protected] or (416) 907-0977