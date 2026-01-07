CooperVision Partners with Canadian Sprint Canoe Athlete Nikita Ciudin on His Journey to Compete on the World Stage

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Jan. 7, 2026 /CNW/ - CooperVision Canada is proud to announce its sponsorship and partnership with Nikita Ciudin, an elite sprint canoe paddler and dedicated MiSight® 1 day contact lens wearer, as he strives toward representing Team Canada at the world's biggest sporting event.

CooperVision Canada announces its sponsorship and partnership with Nikita Ciudin. (CNW Group/CooperVision Canada)

Nikita's story is one of vision--both literal and figurative. Diagnosed with myopia at a young age, Nikita has relied on MiSight® 1 day* contact lenses to slow the worsening of his myopia1 while pursuing his passion for competitive paddling. Today, he is a rising star in Canadian sprint canoeing, combining athletic excellence with a commitment to inspiring youth to overcome challenges and chase their dreams.

"We are thrilled to support Nikita on his on journey to Los Angeles 2028," said Kristine Churchward, Head of Marketing at CooperVision Canada. "His determination and resilience reflect the values we champion at CooperVision: empowering individuals to see beyond limitations and achieve their full potential."

As part of this partnership, CooperVision and Nikita will collaborate on initiatives to raise awareness about myopia management and the importance of eye health for all young people who have a vision for their future. Through social media campaigns, community events, and educational outreach, the partnership aims to inspire families and practitioners to take proactive steps in managing myopia.

"MiSight® 1 day lenses have been a game-changer for me," said Nikita Ciudin. "They allow me to focus on training and competition without worrying about my vision.1-2*≠± I'm excited to work with CooperVision to share my story and encourage others to take care of their eyes while pursuing their goals."

CooperVision remains committed to advancing eye health and supporting athletes who embody perseverance and excellence. Together with Nikita, the company looks forward to making a lasting impact on the future of vision care and sports.

About CooperVision

CooperVision, a division of CooperCompanies (Nasdaq:COO), is one of the world's leading manufacturers of contact lenses. The company produces a full array of daily disposable, two-week and monthly soft contact lenses that feature advanced materials and optics, and premium rigid gas permeable lenses for orthokeratology and scleral designs. CooperVision has a strong heritage of addressing the toughest vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, childhood myopia, and highly irregular corneas; and offers the most complete portfolio of spherical, toric and multifocal products available. Through a combination of innovative products and focused practitioner support, the company brings a refreshing perspective to the marketplace, creating real advantages for customers and wearers. For more information, visit www.coopervision.com.

About CooperCompanies

CooperCompanies (Nasdaq: COO) is a leading global medical device company focused on improving lives one person at a time. The Company operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision is a trusted leader in the contact lens industry, improving the vision of millions of people every day. CooperSurgical is a leading fertility and women's health company dedicated to assisting women, babies and families at the healthcare moments that matter most. Headquartered in San Ramon, Calif., CooperCompanies has a workforce of more than 15,000 with products sold in over 130 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.



________________________

*USA Indications for use: MiSight® 1 day (omafilcon A) soft (hydrophilic) contact lenses for daily wear are indicated for the correction of myopic ametropia and for slowing the progression of myopia in children with non-diseased eyes, who at the initiation of treatment are 8-12 years of age and have a refraction of -0.75 to -4.00 diopters (spherical equivalent) with ≤ 0.75 diopters of astigmatism. The lens is to be discarded after each removal. Canadian Indications for Use: MiSight (omafilcon A) Soft Contact Lenses for Myopia Control may reduce the rate of myopia progression in children (6-18) and correct ametropia. Reduction of myopia progression was observed in children with wearing time of 12 hours (8-16 hours) per day, 6.4 days (5-7) per week in a clinical study. Permanent myopia control after lens treatment is discontinued is not supported by clinical studies. MiSight (omafilcon A) Soft Contact Lenses for Myopia Control are indicated for single use daily disposable wear. When prescribed for daily disposable wear, the lens is to be discarded after each removal.

≠ActivControl® technology in MiSight® 1 day contact lenses slows axial length elongation and corrects refractive error for age-appropriate children.

±MiSight® 1 day shows sustained slowing of eye growth over time on average. While eyes are still growing; children fit ages 8-12 and followed for 6-years. n=40.

1. Chamberlain P et al A 3-year Randomized Clinical Trial of MiSight Lenses for Myopia Control. Optom Vis Sci 2019;96:556-567.

2. Chamberlain P et al. Long-Term Effect of Dual-Focus Contact Lenses on Myopia Progression in Children: A 6-year Multicenter Clinical Trial. Optom Vis Sci 2022 In Press.

SOURCE CooperVision Canada

Media Contact: Mary Doyle, Blend PR for CooperVision Canada, [email protected] or (416) 907-0977