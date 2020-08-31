Convenient in good times - essential all the time

Second annual national convenience store event launches with proceeds going to Make-A-Wish® Canada

TORONTO, Aug. 31st, 2020 /CNW/ - Monday marks the beginning of Convenience Week across Canada. The event is both recognition of the contribution that convenience stores make to the communities they serve and a fundraiser for Make-A-Wish® Canada.

Despite challenging times imposed by COVID-19, convenience stores throughout the country have banded together to safely celebrate Convenience Week. Anne Kothawala, president of the Convenience Industry Council of Canada, says that with over 25,000 convenience stores across Canada there are few industries so grounded and embedded in the communities they serve.

"COVID-19 has been difficult for everyone, but it demonstrated how convenience stores are adaptable and innovative in order to serve our customers," says Kothawala. "Convenience stores were among the first industries to install plexiglass safety barriers, have personal protective equipment for staff, and even set up deliveries for those customers that needed it.

"Convenience store managers and employees were classified as essential in every province and they have safely delivered needed products and services to Canadians day-in and day-out throughout the pandemic."

Kothawala says that Convenience Week celebrations this year have to be different due to the presence of COVID-19: "Safety of customers and staff come first. This year we have over one hundred community leaders and elected officials from across the country engaging with Canadians on-line with thank-yous through video and social media posts. In addition, many politicians have already or will be visiting their neighborhood store in-person to deliver a physically distanced thank-you!

The variety of national, provincial and community leaders who will be participating is both impressive and reflects the grassroots of Canadian communities. Pre-registered leaders include Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, several Canadian premiers, and dozens of MPs, MPPs and MLAs as well as the presidents of local chambers of commerce. Names and details of participants can be found online at www.convenienceweek.ca.

Chris Pon, VP, National Corporate Alliances, Make-A Wish-Canada, is thankful for the fundraising support: "We were amazed and immensely grateful when the CICC raised $182,000 for wish families through Convenience Week in 2019. COVID-19 has not reduced the need of children with critical illnesses, and where so many other fundraising activities in 2020 have been cancelled or postponed we are especially grateful this year for the much-needed assistance."

Donations can be made in-store as well as online at Make-A-Wish® (https://makeawish.ca/NCW2020).

Numerous convenience chain retailers are participating this year in Convenience Week. They include On the Run/Marché Express, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, Parkland Fuel, Couche-Tard/Circle K, MacEwen Petroleum, Needs Convenience, North Atlantic Petroleum, Husky, Marie's Mini Mart, Go! Store at Wilsons Gas Stops and Esso outlets, Suncor/Petro Canada and Canadian Tire. A number of distributors and many independent stores are also participating.

"As convenience retailers we're everywhere and in many places convenience stores remain the cornerstone of our neighborhoods," says Kothawala. "As convenience retailers we take our role in the community seriously. Our industry prides itself on meeting the everyday needs of families. Through our Convenience Week we are pleased to take that commitment even further."

About the Convenience Industry Council of Canada (CICC)

The Convenience Industry Council of Canada (CICC) is a national, not-for-profit council representing more than 25,000 convenience retailers nationwide. Our sector employs more than 220,000 Canadians and generates an estimated $54 billion in economic impact from coast-to-coast-to-coast. Convenient in good times and essential in tough times. For more information, visit convenienceindustry.ca/.

ABOUT MAKE-A-WISH® CANADA

Make-A-Wish® creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We are on a quest to bring every eligible child's wish to life, because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in Canada, and in more than 50 countries worldwide.

On October 1, 2019, Children's Wish Foundation of Canada and Make-A-Wish Foundation® of Canada joined forces, with the goal of granting the wish of every eligible child across the country. United as Make-A-Wish Canada, our mission is to provide children with life-threatening illnesses the opportunity to realize their most heartfelt wish, giving them the strength to endure their treatments and build resilience.

SOURCE Convenience Industry Council of Canada

For further information: Media Contact: Steve Dunne, National Event Manager, 902.626.9548, [email protected]

