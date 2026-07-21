CIOs Forced to Rethink Manual Compliance Processes as Regulatory Complexity Rises, Says Info-Tech Research Group

Regulatory demands are increasing in volume, complexity, and speed, leaving many organizations reliant on fragmented, manual approaches that slow response times and increase risk. New insights from Info-Tech Research Group show that organizations need to adopt more structured and scalable approaches to keep pace with regulatory change. The firm's recently published blueprint, Build a Regulatory IT Response Engine, provides frameworks, tools, and step-by-step guidance to help organizations translate regulatory requirements into actionable IT controls and prioritized initiatives.

ARLINGTON, Va., July 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- Growing regulatory pressure across jurisdictions is forcing organizations to rethink how they interpret, prioritize, and execute compliance requirements. Many IT teams continue to operate with inconsistent processes and limited coordination, resulting in delayed initiatives and increased exposure to financial and reputational risk. Info-Tech's blueprint, Build a Regulatory IT Response Engine, introduces a coordinated and repeatable approach to help IT leaders operationalize compliance and improve execution outcomes.

Info-Tech Research Group's Build a Regulatory IT Response Engine blueprint provides frameworks, tools, and step-by-step guidance to help organizations translate regulatory requirements into actionable IT controls and prioritized initiatives.

Info-Tech's findings indicate that while organizations recognize the need for faster and more consistent regulatory response, they continue to face barriers such as fragmented interpretation of requirements, weak prioritization, and limited scalability. AI-enabled tools can help streamline analysis and accelerate response planning, but without a coordinated approach grounded in governance and human oversight, those benefits are difficult to realize.

"Regulatory response is becoming too complex to manage through disconnected, manual processes," says Ahmad Jowhar, senior research analyst at Info-Tech Research Group. "IT leaders need a repeatable way to interpret requirements, prioritize action, and use AI to accelerate planning without losing the governance and oversight needed to execute effectively."

Key Challenges IT Leaders Face in Regulatory Response

Despite ongoing investments in compliance, organizations continue to face systemic challenges that hinder effective execution. Info-Tech's blueprint highlights several areas where IT and compliance leaders struggle most:

Fragmented and manual processes that slow regulatory interpretation and response.

Inconsistent application of regulatory requirements across teams and jurisdictions.

Poor prioritization of IT initiatives, leading to missed deadlines and duplicated effort.

Limited scalability to manage increasing regulatory volume and complexity.

Misalignment between compliance activities and broader business priorities.

Info-Tech's Framework for Building a Regulatory IT Response Engine

To address these challenges, Info-Tech recommends a structured, AI-enabled approach that improves consistency, speed, and scalability. The firm's Build a Regulatory IT Response Engine blueprint outlines the following key priorities for IT leaders:

Define the regulatory landscape: Establish organizational context, governance structures, and a centralized inventory of applicable regulations.

Establish organizational context, governance structures, and a centralized inventory of applicable regulations. Translate requirements into IT controls: Use AI-enabled analysis and structured assessments to convert regulatory obligations into actionable controls.

Use AI-enabled analysis and structured assessments to convert regulatory obligations into actionable controls. Prioritize IT initiatives: Align initiatives based on cost, effort, impact, and regulatory timelines to reduce execution risk.

Align initiatives based on cost, effort, impact, and regulatory timelines to reduce execution risk. Build and communicate a roadmap: Develop a clear, resource-aligned roadmap to guide execution and stakeholder alignment.

Develop a clear, resource-aligned roadmap to guide execution and stakeholder alignment. Establish a repeatable process: Continuously monitor, adapt, and refine regulatory response capabilities to maintain compliance over time.

Organizations that adopt this structured approach can move from reactive compliance efforts to a more proactive and scalable model that shortens response timelines, reduces manual effort, and strengthens execution.

The firm's Build a Regulatory IT Response Engine blueprint includes practical tools such as a Regulation Inventory Tool, a Regulatory Response IT Action Plan Tool, a Communication Deck Template, and a Compliance Program Framework. By applying these resources, IT leaders can standardize regulatory responses, improve prioritization, and help ensure compliance initiatives are executed on time and in alignment with business priorities.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech's experts, including Ahmad Jowhar, and access to the complete Build a Regulatory IT Response Engine blueprint, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is the "get things done" partner for over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing leaders worldwide. The fastest growing research and advisory firm, Info-Tech enables leaders to make well-informed decisions and transform their organizations through AI, strategic foresight, step-by-step methodologies, practical tools, industry-leading advisory, and training programs. For nearly 30 years, tens of thousands of private and public organizations have trusted Info-Tech to lead their most important initiatives through periods of change and deliver outcomes that truly matter.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group

Media Contact: Sufyan Al-Hassan, PR Director, Info-Tech Research Group, [email protected], +1 (888) 670-8889 x2418