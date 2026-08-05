Consumers Assume Brand Content Is AI-Generated. New Cashew Research Reveals What Builds Trust Instead

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- Consumers have entered a new era of skepticism toward brand content. According to new research from Cashew, nearly nine in ten consumers (87%) believe the ads, social posts, product images and other content they see from brands are at least partly created using AI. Yet only 13% say they are very confident they can tell what is AI-generated and what is not.

The study, based on a survey of 2,149 consumers across Canada and the U.S., suggests this growing uncertainty is reshaping how brands earn trust. Rather than rewarding polished storytelling or carefully crafted brand messaging, consumers increasingly look for evidence they can verify.

"AI hasn't made consumers stop valuing authenticity. It has changed what authenticity requires," said Addy Graves, CEO of Cashew. "When people assume every brand can generate authentic-looking content, trust no longer comes from saying the right things. It comes from proving your claims with real customers, transparent communication and consistent performance."

The findings suggest marketers may need to rethink long-held assumptions about what differentiates brands in an AI-powered world.

Among the key findings:

87% believe brands use at least some AI-generated content.

Only 13% are very confident they can identify AI-generated content.

Consumers are most concerned about AI when it appears in health, finance, customer testimonials and "behind-the-scenes" content.

Product quality (38%) and real customer stories (31%) are most effective at helping a brand stand out today.

While 79% prefer authentic brands, authenticity alone is no longer a competitive advantage. It is an expectation.

The research points to a broader shift. As AI makes polished creative easier and cheaper to produce, consumers are placing greater value on proof over presentation. Real customer experiences, transparent business practices, credible reviews and original evidence increasingly outweigh aesthetic perfection.

The full report, The Authenticity Economy: What Consumers Truly Value When Every Brand Can Use AI to Generate "Authentic" Content, is available now.

About Cashew Research

Cashew Research provides real-time consumer insights through its AI-powered research platform, helping brands uncover original human perspectives faster than traditional research methods. By generating fresh proprietary data with every study, Cashew helps marketers create more distinctive strategies, stories, and content.

SOURCE Cashew Research

Media Contact: Michelle Aboud, Head of Marketing, [email protected]