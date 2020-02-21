Consumer is First for Lactalis Canada

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Mark Taylor, President & CEO of Lactalis Canada recently spoke at the Dairy Farmers of Ontario's Annual General Meeting about some of the challenges the dairy sector faces and the potential for positive outcomes when all sectors of the industry work together. ''Listening to consumers and being prepared to adapt to a changing marketplace is important for the growth of the dairy industry as a whole'', says Taylor. As Ontario's largest dairy processor, Lactalis Canada is well positioned to connect with consumers since 98 percent of Canadians have awareness of at least one Lactalis product.

Lactalis Canada iconic brands (CNW Group/Lactalis)

Consumers want healthier food options, care about sustainability, animal welfare and social responsibility. They are also looking for on-the-go foods in more convenient snack portions. Like any responsible business, Lactalis Canada is always seeking to improve its product recipes and ensure highest quality. To this end, the company has the largest Research & Development facility of its kind in London, Ontario.

"I'm excited for us at Lactalis to explore the many opportunities in this market" Taylor says. "I believe dairy, as part of a balanced diet, is fundamental for the health and well-being of consumers, and it's absolutely critical we respond to changing consumer needs."

At the same time the dairy industry needs to make sure consumers are well informed, allowing them to make choices. It will also push back on the myths about dairy and talk about the facts. It is widely accepted that dairy delivers many positive nutritional benefits through all ages and stages of life. Detailed, peer reviewed science underpins this assertion: Brain development in infants and children under 5 years of age, vitamins and minerals to support growth of young people, calcium for bone health and avoidance of osteoporosis particularly in women, vitamin D and the contribution nutrient dense dairy provides for the aging population are only a few of the well-known benefits this category brings to consumers. Gram for gram and dollar for dollar, dairy products provide consumers access to valuable nutrition as part of a balanced diet.

"To confuse or mislead consumers about the benefits of dairy would, in my opinion, be damaging and result in a legacy of negative health related consequences for Canadian society and a rising consequential financial burden", adds Taylor. ''We cannot stand by and let lobbies and organisations guide consumers into a nutritional wasteland. A uniform and unifying approach needs to be enacted by our industry (dairy farmers and manufacturers) in partnership with customers and other important stakeholders that protects consumer choice and supports their wellbeing."

About Lactalis Canada

As a family-owned business with nearly 140 years of brand heritage in the Canadian dairy industry, Lactalis Canada is committed to producing great-tasting, nutritious dairy products and supporting the health and wellness of Canadians through its iconic brands like Beatrice, Lactantia, Astro, Black Diamond, Balderson, Cracker Barrel, P'tit Québec, Amooza, siggis, Galbani and President. Lactalis Canada directly employs 3,500 Canadians, supports hundreds of farming families and contributes to livelihoods of thousands of Canadians who provide key services to Lactalis Canada's 17 manufacturing sites and national supply chain. For more information, please visit www.lactalis.ca.

