Consultation tour of organizations serving English-speaking Quebecers - Christopher Skeete meets with groups representing English-speaking Quebecers from the Capitale-Nationale, Chaudière-Appalaches, Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Côte-Nord, Mauricie and Centre-du-Québec regions

QUÉBEC CITY, Sept. 27, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The consultation tour led by the Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier for Relations with English-speaking Quebecers, Christopher Skeete, made a stop today in Québec City. During this session, Mr. Skeete had an opportunity to spend some time with representatives of Québec's English-speaking communities

The main goal of the tour, announced by Mr. Skeete last July, is to find out more about the needs and concerns of English-speaking Quebecers. Based on the theme Building Bridges, it will make communities more aware of the mandate of the Secretariat for relations with English-speaking Quebecers and the actions implemented by its partner organizations. Another goal is to ensure more effective coordination for government actions with respect to services to the English-speaking communities, including measures implemented and funded by the different government departments. While he has already travelled to New Carlisle as part of this series of regional consultation sessions, Mr. Skeete be travelling to Saint-Lambert, Laval, Montreal, Sherbrooke and Gatineau.

The improvement of the services provided for English-speaking Quebecers is a priority for our government. In my view, and because I have a special interest in the regions, it is essential to go out to meet with the communities in their home territory. The Québec government's mission to offer high-quality services to the English-speaking communities relies on its partner organizations, which are indispensable allies. I am looking forward to completing the rest of the tour and to building more bridges."

Earlier in September in New Carlisle, I was pleased to have the opportunity to hear from organizations working with English speakers in Eastern Quebec. Today's consultation clearly demonstrates the varying levels of community and institutional presence in English-speaking communities. In some of the regions that today's representatives hail from, we heard about the lack of community infrastructure in place to serve English-speaking Quebecers. However, I was impressed by the "Quebec City way," which shows such strong collaboration between organizations to better serve the community.

Christopher Skeete, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier for Relations with English-speaking Quebecers

About the Secrétariat aux relations avec les Québécois d'expression anglaise

The mission of the Secretariat for relations with English-speaking Quebecers is to provide liaison with the sectoral, regional and provincial groups representing English-speaking Quebecers, and to ensure that the concerns of the English-speaking communities are taken into account in government orientations and decisions, in collaboration with the government departments and agencies concerned. In order to protect the rights and promote the well-being of English-speaking Quebecers and ensure that they have full access to public services, the Secretariat works on an ongoing basis with their representative organizations. In addition, the last budget significantly increased the funding available for various programs designed to support the initiatives proposed by a range of community groups in Québec.

