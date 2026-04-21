Construction Safety Week 2026 Promotes "Recognize, Respond, Respect" to Elevate Industry Health & Safety

Annual Industry Initiative Forges New Alliance with OSHA

PROVIDENCE, R.I., April 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- Construction Safety Week, the industry's annual initiative uniting around shared commitment to health and safety, will take place May 4-8. This year's theme, "All in Together," reinforces unified focus on preventing serious injuries and fatalities (SIFs) through the pillars "Recognize, Respond and Respect."

Construction Safety Week announced a new alliance with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). This official partnership strengthens the shared commitment to preventing SIFs and advancing Total Worker Health across the full construction project life cycle with all industry stakeholders.

"This alliance with OSHA is an important step forward in unifying the industry," said Adam Jelen, Gilbane Building President and CEO and 2026 Safety Week Chair. "The alliance will support information, education and resources that strengthen Construction Safety Week's impact and its focus on elevating health and safety and deepening the culture of care across the industry."

Safety Week and OSHA will again partner on the National Safety Stand-Down to Prevent Falls in Construction, encouraging companies across the U.S. and Canada to pause work on May 6, or during the week, to create the industry's largest safety stand-down.

Building Alignment Through a Five-Year Plan

Since 2014, the industry has advanced best practices and increased focus on vital issues including mental health. As part of 2026 planning, Safety Week launched a five-year vision to further deepen the culture of care centered around respect for the skilled craft to drive alignment in how health and safety is understood, owned and engineered across the entire project life cycle with all stakeholders.

Recognize, Respond, Respect

This year's theme centers on these three pillars and a unified call to action on high energy, high hazard work to prevent SIFs. To support this, Safety Week launched a new technical bulletin series developed with the Technical Committee, informed by industry leaders, safety experts and skilled craft professionals. The bulletins reflect a shared responsibility to protect lives throughout the project life cycle.

"For over a decade, Construction Safety Week has been a catalyst, creating tangible change in how health and safety is owned and engineered across projects," said Jelen. "By emphasizing the importance of recognizing, responding to and respecting high energy hazards, we are strengthening safety culture across our industry and helping ensure every worker returns home safely."

Giveaway Program Focuses on Hazard Recognition

The Spin the Wheel, Spot the Hazard giveaway running April 6 - May 7, is designed to strengthen high energy hazard recognition. Individuals and companies can enter at www.constructionsafetyweek.com/giveaway for a chance to win $1,000.

Resources and Participation

Free resources, including technical bulletins, discussion topics and mental health resources are available at www.constructionsafetyweek.com/plan-for-safety-week/resources/.

About Construction Safety Week

This annual event highlights the industry's ongoing commitment to building a culture of safety. By sharing best practices, tools and resources at job sites and offices across North America, Safety Week fosters collaboration and continuous improvement.

Founded by members of the Construction Industry Safety Initiative (CISI) and the Incident & Injury Free Executive Forum (IIF), the event includes more than 150 supporters, including over 70 contractors and 80 sponsors and advocates. Additional support comes from a growing network of partners and supporters who amplify the message of health and safety across the industry.

2026 Safety Week Paid Members as of 04/02/2026

Alberici Constructors, Aldridge Electric, Allan Myers, APi Group, ARCO Construction Companies, Argo Construction, LLC, Austin Industries, Baker Construction, Balfour Beatty, Barnard Construction Company, Inc., Black & Veatch, BMWC, Brasfield & Gorrie, Brown and Caldwell, Caddell Construction, CDM Investment Group, CIANBRO, Clark Construction Group, Colony Hardware, Crown Corr, Doka USA, Ltd., Donley's, DPR Construction, E-J Electric Installation Co., EC Electric, Eldeco Inc., EPI Power, Fessler & Bowman, Fluor, Forgen, Frampton Construction, Freestate Electrical Companies, Garney Companies, Inc., Gilbane Building, GPRS, Granite Construction Inc., Gray Construction, Great Lakes Dredge and Dock, Guy F. Atkinson Construction, LLC, Harmon Inc., Haskell, Hawkins Construction Company, Helix Electric, Hensel Phelps, Herzog, HITT Contracting, Hoffman Construction Company, HOLDER Construction Group, LLC, Hunter Roberts Construction Group, Integra, International Asbestos Removal Inc., J.F. Ahern Co., J.F. Shea Construction, Inc., JE Dunn Construction Company, JMS Energy, Keller North America, Kiewit, Kraemer North America, Legence, Loenbro, M.C. Dean, Manson Construction Co., Massman Construction Co., McCarthy Building Company, Menard USA, Michels, MMR Constructors Inc., Mortenson, MWH Constructors Inc., Nibbi Bros & Assoc, Inc., Nox Group, PC Construction, Performance Contracting Group, Phillips, Power Design, Inc., Pro-Air Inc., QTS Data Centers, Rodgers Builders, Inc., Rosendin, Ryan Companies US, Inc., Shambaugh & Son, LP, Shawmut Design and Construction, Shimmick, Skanska USA Inc., Southland Industries, SteelFab, Inc., Sterling Infrastructure, Inc., Structural Group, Sundt Construction, Inc., Superior Construction Company, Terracon Consultants, Inc., The Lane Construction Corporation, The Middlesex Corporation, The State Group, The Walsh Group, The Weitz Company, TJ Izykowski, Traylor Bros., Inc., TriplePoint, Turner Construction Company, W.G. Yates & Sons Construction, Webber, Webcor Construction L.P., Wharton-Smith Inc. and Zachry Construction Corporation.

2026 Safety Week Paid Sponsors as of 04/02/2026

3M, Alliant, Amazon Web Services, Autodesk, Bridgestone Tires, CMC, CNA Insurance, ComNet Communications, Cumming Group, DeWalt, FallTech, FMI Corporation, George J. Igel & Co., Inc., HammerTech, HERC Rentals, HILL MECHANICAL, KASK America, Milwaukee Tool, Procore, Rain for Rent, STUDSON, Sunbelt Rentals, Sunstate Equipment Co., Travelers, United Association, United Rentals, United Brotherhood of Carpenters, United Fire Group Insurance and wtw | Willis

Emma Erion

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513-462-8368

SOURCE Construction Safety Week