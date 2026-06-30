Construction of 70 social and affordable housing units for independent seniors in Blainville

BLAINVILLE, QC, June 30, 2026 /CNW/ - The governments of Quebec and Canada, the City of Blainville and Manoir Blainville II today announced the start of construction of Manoir Blainville II, a 70-unit social and affordable housing project for independent seniors in Blainville. This initiative represents a total investment of more than $29.6 million.

Manoir Blainville II received a grant of nearly $13.4 million through the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Programme d'habitation abordable Québec. This amount stems from the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) and matching investments announced by Quebec. The City of Blainville, for its part, contributed over $4.8 million to this project.

The event was attended by Karine Boivin Roy, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing; Madeleine Chenette, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages and to the Secretary of State and Member of Parliament for Thérèse-De Blainville; Mario Laframboise, Chair of the Quebec National Assembly's Committee on Public Finance and Member of the National Assembly for Blainville; Liza Poulin, Mayor of Blainville; Edith Cyr, Executive Director of Bâtir son quartier; and Marie-Claude Collin, President of Manoir Blainville II.

Quotes:

"Enabling seniors to remain for as long as possible in a living environment adapted to their needs is a priority for our government. Manoir Blainville II is a concrete example of our commitment to increasing the supply of social and affordable housing while providing seniors with quality living environments close to their families and communities. It is exactly the kind of project we want to replicate across Quebec to meet the growing housing needs of our population."

Karine Boivin Roy, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"I'm proud of our government's contribution to this project. Le Manoir Blainville II, which will soon be completed, will make a real difference for seniors in Blainville. Every project like this one draws us closer to the country we want to build--communities where everyone has access to a safe and affordable place to call home."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Our government is determined to accelerate the creation of housing to meet the needs of seniors. This project demonstrates the strength of our partnerships and the effectiveness of the tools we have put in place to deliver more housing, more quickly. Building social housing means building dignity, stability, and hope for many families in the Blainville riding."

Mario Laframboise, Chair of the Committee on Public Finance and Member of the National Assembly for Blainville

"Our government is determined to provide housing solutions for the residents of Blainville. Supporting the Manoir Blainville II project is a concrete example of our commitment. I'm proud of our participation in this project and the big difference it will make for seniors in this community."

Madeleine Chenette, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages and to the Secretary of State (Sport) and Member of Parliament for Thérèse-De Blainville

"Manoir Blainville II is excellent news for our seniors and for the entire community. Beyond the housing units that will be built, this project will improve the quality of life of dozens of residents. It demonstrates all that can be achieved when governments, community organizations, and the municipality join forces around a common goal."

Liza Poulin, Mayor of Blainville

"Since 2017, Manoir Blainville's board of directors has relentlessly pursued its mission of providing seniors with a high-quality living environment that allows them to remain close to their families and in their community. With the Manoir Blainville II project, we're proud to continue pursuing this mission by offering to even more seniors a welcoming environment that will promote their well-being, their independence and their inclusion."

Marie-Claude Collin, President of Manoir Blainville II

"The creation of these 70 social and affordable housing units is a concrete response that will offer secure and decent living spaces adapted to the needs of seniors in Blainville. The Bâtir son quartier team applauds the vision and commitment of Manoir Blainville's board of directors and is particularly proud to use its expertise in community real estate development to further a project that's so important, supportive and adapted to the needs of the community."

Edith Cyr, Executive Director, Bâtir son quartier

"We are very pleased to see the construction of Manoir Blainville II finally become a reality. This new building is the result of many months of planning aimed at creating an affordable and attractive living environment for seniors. By establishing itself in the heart of the city they cherish, residents will be able to remain actively engaged in the Blainville community."

The Board of Directors of Manoir Blainville II

Highlights:

At least 43 of the building's tenants will potentially benefit from the SHQ's Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they will not spend more than 25% of their income on rent. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Blainville (10%).

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

The SHQ works to meet the housing needs of Quebecers, including by increasing housing supply throughout the province for people with low or moderate incomes and for those with special needs. It supports its partners in the fields of construction and renovation, property management and home adaptation. It also provides direct financial assistance to low-income households so that they can pay their rent.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

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About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

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SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Sources: Nicolas Gravel, Press Secretary to the Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, 367-867-7770, [email protected]; Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Information: Media Relations, Société d'habitation du Québec, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]