SAINTE-ANNE-DES-MONTS, QC, March 11, 2026 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec, together with the City of Sainte-Anne-des-Monts and the organization Villa Mgr Bourdages, today announced the start of construction of Villa Mgr Bourdages, which consists of 36 social and affordable housing units for independent seniors, families and individuals in Sainte-Anne-des-Monts. The total investment for this project is just over $17.1 million.

This event was attended by Stéphane Sainte-Croix, Member of the National Assembly for Gaspé, on behalf of Caroline Proulx, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, Simon Deschenes, Mayor of Sainte-Anne-des-Monts, and Normand Fraser, President of Villa Mgr Bourdages.

The Government of Canada is providing more than $6.8 million in the form of low-interest and forgivable loans through the Affordable Housing Fund. The Government of Quebec has granted the project over $10.8 million through the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ's) Programme d'habitation abordable Québec. This amount stems from the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) and new matching investments announced by Quebec in its 2023 and 2024 economic updates.

The City of Sainte-Anne-des-Monts is making a monetary contribution to the organization of just over $13,500 and has donated the land, plus an additional contribution of $5,000 per year, up to $150,000, as well as a 35-year tax credit valued at $2.8 million.

Villa Mgr Bourdages will consist of three 2-storey buildings with 12 units each, in addition to a community building with storage lockers for the tenants, a common room and a greenhouse. The project also includes a vegetable garden, an activity area and an outdoor relaxation zone.

Quotes:

"Our government is committed to helping communities develop local solutions to housing challenges. Today's announcement shows what can be done when governments and municipalities work together. It's also another step in our bold and ambitious plan to build Canada strong."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada (TBC)

"Investing outside urban hubs makes Quebec stronger and improves quality of life for local inhabitants. Projects like Villa Mgr Bourdages are a tangible example of our government's commitment to providing affordable housing adapted to the needs of communities across Quebec."

Caroline Proulx, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"This project perfectly illustrates our determination to provide concrete solutions to the housing shortage in the area. Through strong partnerships and major investments, we are helping create accessible and sustainable communities for seniors, families and individuals."

Amélie Dionne, Member of the National Assembly for Rivière-du-Loup–Témiscouata–Les Basques, Quebec Minister of Tourism and Quebec Minister Responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent Region and the Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine Region

"Villa Mgr Bourdages is more than just a building; it's a direct response to the needs of our people here in the Haute-Gaspésie region. Together, we are building a living environment that will enable families, seniors and individuals to stay and thrive in their own homes and communities."

Stéphane Sainte-Croix, Member of the National Assembly for Gaspé and Temporary Chair

"The City of Sainte-Anne-des-Monts is proud to have contributed to the construction of the 36 housing units, which are being added to the units already available in our community. Given the current housing issues, the City has chosen to get actively involved to support the development of transformative projects like this one. The addition of these new units is a concrete step in improving access to housing in our area and meeting the needs of many households. This project is in line with the City's desire to continue working to ensure the balanced and sustainable development of our community."

Simon Deschênes, Mayor of Sainte-Anne-des-Monts

"Today, we're breaking ground on more than just a building -- we're launching a project with future benefits for the community. These 36 units represent a tangible commitment toward access to affordable, safe and humane living environments. This project embodies our desire to take action together to build an environment where everyone can thrive and feel at home. We are building housing and, above all, we are building a more cohesive and sustainable future."

Normand Fraser, President of Villa Mgr Bourdages

Highlights:

No fewer than 12 eligible households could benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they will not spend more than 25% of their income on rent. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Sainte-Anne-des-Monts (10%).

The Haute-Gaspésie RCM has contributed $100,000 to the project.

The three new buildings will be adjacent to other rental buildings owned by Villa Mgr Bourdages.

This project is being carried out using the Building Information Modelling (BIM) method to optimize its design, improve its overall coordination and better control its progress.

