To make the construction of this building possible, the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ), through its AccèsLogis Québec program, is contributing nearly $4.5 million, including $2.6 million from the federal government as part of the Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement. The SHQ is also guaranteeing the co-operative's mortgage loan, and the City of Saint-Denis-de-Brompton is contributing close to $678,000 to this project.

Quotes:

"Every Quebecer deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The funding we announced today will support those who have already done so much for us and our communities—our seniors. These 20 new affordable housing units will provide seniors in Saint-Denis-de-Brompton with a home that meets their needs."

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"Our investments in the creation of affordable housing reach all regions of Quebec and benefit all people with special needs. This financial assistance of nearly $4.5 million will provide semi-independent seniors with safe, affordable housing. This is another concrete example of our government's efforts to ensure that more Quebecers can find a quality living environment."

Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"Our seniors, who have shaped our province, were among the most affected by COVID-19. Now, more than ever, it's important that we work together to support them. That's why our government is committed to supporting projects like this one through the Rapid Housing Initiative."

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and Member of Parliament for Compton–Stanstead

"I congratulate the Coopérative de solidarité L'Oasis des lacs for this great initiative that will allow seniors to continue living in their community, close to their loved ones. This investment clearly demonstrates our intention to improve the quality of life of citizens across the Richmond riding and its surrounding area."

André Bachand, Member of the National Assembly for Richmond and Chair of the Committee on Institutions

"This is the very first project of its kind in our city! We are proud to contribute to it by offering the Coopérative de solidarité L'Oasis des lacs a 10-year tax exemption. This new affordable, quality living environment will allow our seniors with diminishing independence to remain in their community."

Daniel Veilleux, Mayor of Saint-Denis-de-Brompton

"It goes without saying that, without help from the provincial and federal governments and other authorities, we probably would not have been able to complete this project. The odds were in our favour, and here is the building created through this project, concluding seven years of work!"

Pierre Rhéaume, President of the Coopérative de solidarité L'Oasis des lacs

Highlights:

Among the 20 tenants of this building, up to 16 could benefit from the SHQ's Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they would not spend more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance of more than $275,000 over five years is assumed by the SHQ (90%) and the Municipality of Saint-Denis-de-Brompton (10%).

