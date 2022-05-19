Construction of 18 housing units for semi-independent seniors begins in Sayabec

To make the construction of this building possible, the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ), through its AccèsLogis Québec program, is contributing more than $3.1 million, including $1.1 million from the federal government as part of the Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement. The SHQ is also securing the organization's mortgage loan, and the Municipality of Sayabec is contributing more than $6.4 million to this project.

Quotes:

"Every Quebecer deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The funding we announced today will support those who have already done so much for us and our communities—our seniors. This 18-unit affordable housing project will provide seniors in Sayabec with housing that meets their needs."

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"Our investments in the creation of affordable housing reach all regions of Quebec and benefit all people with special needs. This financial assistance of more than $3.1 million will provide semi-independent seniors with safe, affordable housing. This is another concrete example of our government's efforts to ensure that more Quebecers can find a quality living environment."

Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"Our government remains committed to supporting seniors, and today's announcement is a great example of what can be accomplished through shared commitment and perseverance. This means that 18 safe and affordable housing units for our seniors will become a reality in the community. Great projects can be developed when we work together to meet our region's housing needs."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine

"I congratulate Les appartements Pierre-Brochu for this great initiative that will allow seniors to continue living in their community, close to their loved ones. This investment clearly demonstrates our intention to improve the quality of life of all citizens across the greater Bas-Saint-Laurent region."

Caroline Proulx, Minister responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent region

"I am very happy with the results and the announcement of the Seigneurie project today, following several years of work and waiting by the leads of Les appartements Pierre-Brochu. I am also taking this opportunity to sincerely thank them for their efforts and tenacity in making this significant investment in our community come to fruition. For our seniors, this announcement is a symbol of respect and recognition, as we are providing them with the means to continue living in dignity in modern units adapted to their needs. Thank you to both levels of government, professionals and stakeholders who have contributed to this fine achievement."

Marcel Belzile, Mayor of Sayabec

"This project became a reality thanks to a team determined to build a resource for our seniors in Sayabec. I wish to thank all our partners. There is still much work to do, but the most difficult part is now done."

Marie Element, President of the organization Les appartements Pierre-Brochu

Highlights:

Among the 18 tenants of this building, up to 14 could benefit from the SHQ's Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they would not spend more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance of nearly $241,000 over five years is assumed by the SHQ (90%) and the Municipality of Sayabec (10%).

Les appartements Pierre-Brochu also received financial assistance of nearly $370,000 from the SHQ's Rénovation Québec program. Under this program, this assistance is funded equally by the SHQ and the Municipality of Sayabec .

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that, by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home that they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

As a leader in housing, the SHQ has, as its mission, to meet the housing needs of Quebec citizens by providing affordable and low-rental housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, as well as access to homeownership. Moreover, the SHQ fosters the development of partnerships with communities, collaboration among sector stakeholders and innovation. To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

SocietehabitationQuebec - https://www.facebook.com/SocietehabitationQuebec

HabitationSHQ - https://twitter.com/HabitationSHQ

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Sources: Arevig Afarian, Office of the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, [email protected]; Bénédicte Trottier-Lavoie, Press Secretary to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and Minister Responsible for the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean Region, 514-686-7100, [email protected]; Information: Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Media Relations, Société d'habitation du Québec, 418-643-4035, ext. 32032, [email protected]