SAINTE-BARBE, QC, May 20, 2022 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec are proud to mark the progress of the construction of the housing project by the Coopérative de solidarité du Parc de Sainte-Barbe, a 12-unit building for independent seniors in Sainte-Barbe. This project represents a total investment of more than $4.7 million.

The Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ), through its AccèsLogis Québec program, is contributing more than $2.8 million, including $1.7 million from the federal government as part of the Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement. The SHQ is also guaranteeing the co-operative's mortgage loan.

In addition, 9 of the 12 tenants could benefit from the SHQ's Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they would not spend more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance of nearly $155,000 over five years is assumed by the SHQ (90%) and the Municipality of Sainte-Barbe (10%).

The Municipality of Sainte-Barbe is contributing more than $1.4 million to this project. This work began recently, and the first tenants are expected to move in this winter.

Quotes:

"Every Quebecer deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Our seniors have shaped our country, but unfortunately, they were among the most affected by COVID-19. Now, more than ever, it's important that we work together to support them. This project will provide affordable housing to independent seniors in Sainte-Barbe and allow them to stay close to their families, while participating in activities in their community."

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"Our investments in the creation of affordable housing reach all regions of Quebec and benefit all people with special needs. This overall financial assistance of more than $3 million will provide seniors with a safe and comfortable home. This is another concrete example of our government's efforts to ensure that more Quebecers can find a quality living environment."

Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"Everyone in Quebec should be able to retire in dignity. By ensuring that more seniors have access to affordable housing, we are helping them stay in their community, close to family and friends. That's why we are proud to have invested in this building that will include 12 units for independent seniors here in Sainte-Barbe."

Brenda Shanahan, Member of Parliament for Châteauguay–Lacolle

"I congratulate the Coopérative de solidarité du Parc de Sainte-Barbe for this great initiative that will allow seniors to continue living in their community, close to their loved ones. This investment clearly demonstrates our intention to improve the quality of life of the community of the Huntingdon riding and the entire Montérégie area."

Claire IsaBelle, Member of the National Assembly for Huntingdon

"The Sainte-Barbe municipal council is very pleased to have collaborated on the Coopérative de solidarité du Parc de Sainte-Barbe project and to have made a financial investment to allow for the construction of 12 affordable housing units for seniors in our municipality. This action unquestionably demonstrates the importance and great interest that we attach to any project promoting the retention of seniors in their natural living environment, combined with their ability to pay. We are very proud of this achievement."

Louise Lebrun, Mayor of Sainte-Barbe

"I am pleased and proud to highlight the tireless, even relentless work of the 15 founding members of the Coopérative de solidarité du Parc de Sainte-Barbe. They were guided and supported by the valuable assistance of the Groupe de ressources techniques du Sud-Ouest. Today, they are seeing the outcome of their efforts, of their dream. This volunteer work, which spans nearly a decade, will allow our fellow citizens to continue living in Sainte-Barbe and participating in the life of our community. For this, I thank them!"

Denis Binette, President of the Coopérative de solidarité du Parc de Sainte-Barbe

Highlights:

The Coopérative de solidarité du Parc de Sainte-Barbe also received over $102,000 in financial assistance from the SHQ's Rénovation Québec program. Under this program, this assistance is funded equally by the SHQ and the Municipality of Sainte-Barbe .

