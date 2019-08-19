Constellation HomeBuilder Systems Partners with Real-time Software LOTFITS to Configure the Best Home on the Perfect Lot

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW/ -- Constellation HomeBuilder Systems, the largest provider of home building software solutions and services, is proud to announce its partnership with LOTFITS, a web-based interactive tool that allows home builders to fit a customer's dream home on their preferred lot.

LOTFITS will make it significantly easier for builders to deliver custom designs that meet monotony regulations. It automates the entire fit process, enhancing land development and community planning to ensure that the builder can get the homebuyer's preferred model and structural options on the desired lot.

"This partnership between Constellation and LOTFITS is going to be crucial for meeting homebuyer expectations from the first time they interact with a home builder. The homebuyer wants more information than ever before. If you don't have that information available to support your customer experience process, they'll go to a home builder who does," says Chris Graham, Vice President of Constellation HomeBuilder Systems. "As customer experience becomes more important for home builders, we want to make sure that they have the best tool at their disposal while being able to maximize lot capacity."

"Builders spend a lot of unnecessary time to meet community guidelines and restrictions when it comes to finding the perfect lot for every customer," says Steve Bauer of LOTFITS. "We're excited to be working with the big team at Constellation so that these builders don't have to worry about that factor anymore."

With this new partnership, home builders will be able to create a more streamlined land development process, which opens more opportunities for them to accommodate more homebuyers. From the first meeting, homebuyers will be able to experience this process by viewing home and lot options in 3D. For more information about LOTFITS, learn here.

Constellation will showcase a LOTFITS product demo at its annual Build Smarter conference on November 18-20 2019. Find out how Constellation can help you use LOTFITS to maximize structural upsells and reduce engineering costs by getting a ticket here.

About Constellation HomeBuilder Systems

Constellation HomeBuilder Systems is the largest provider of software and services in the building industry. Their innovative software solutions, available as standalone or integrated systems, empower builders with information to drive business objectives and simplify the process of building homes and condos. Constellation HomeBuilder Systems is the home building software division of Constellation Software Inc., an international provider of market-leading software and services for specialized industries, which is traded publicly on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

About LOTFITS

LOTFITS solves an industry-wide problem for home builders, while enhancing the land development process and helping to set reasonable customer expectations at the point of sale. This revolutionary product has endured significant real-life testing and is just now being released to the general home builder market.

