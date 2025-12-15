Connor McDavid Returns in BetMGM Responsible Gambling Campaign

Three-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner teams up with BetMGM to spotlight responsible gambling tools in new "Mullet Over" spot

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, has launched a new responsible gambling television commercial spot featuring three-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner and BetMGM brand ambassador Connor McDavid, alongside former NHL player and actor Terry Ryan. The spot is currently airing in the U.S. and Canada, as well as on various digital platforms.

To view the "Mullet Over" commercial click here.

"Mullet Over" promotes responsible play by reminding customers about BetMGM's in-app responsible gambling tools and resources, incorporating a lighthearted take on a hockey-themed hairstyle. The spot was directed and produced by New York-based creative agency CAPE in collaboration with BetMGM's creative and responsible gambling teams.

In a post on his social media, McDavid reiterates the campaign's message about remaining mindful and deliberate any time players choose to wager on the BetMGM app.

"Filming the 'Mullet Over' commercial with Terry was a fun opportunity to combine hockey humor with a meaningful message," said McDavid. "It's important to stay in control, and BetMGM's tools and resources help customers do just that."

BetMGM offers a variety of responsible gambling features, including the ability to set time and spending limits. BetMGM also provides player education through GameSense ®. GameSense is an industry-leading program developed and licensed to MGM Resorts and BetMGM by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. The program is integrated across BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, as well as MGM Resorts properties nationwide, providing practical tips and promoting positive, transparent, and proactive engagement around responsible play.

Richard Taylor, BetMGM's Director of Responsible Gambling, said, "Our new campaign with Connor and Terry builds upon our approach to deliver an entertaining and memorable responsible gambling message. We're committed to finding new and creative ways to reach customers and encourage them to 'mull it over' before they place a bet."

The new commercial, "Mullet Over," builds on the success of BetMGM and McDavid's 2024 responsible gambling ad, "Carried Away," which drove a notable increase in use of BetMGM's responsible gambling tools. Following that campaign, BetMGM reported a 38% year-over-year increase in players in Ontario using deposit limits, which cap the amount a player can deposit within a set timeframe. The company also reported a 55% increase in players in Ontario using stake limits, which restrict the amount wagered on a single bet.

McDavid made his NHL debut in 2016 and became the league's youngest-ever captain at the age of 19. That same season he won the Art Ross Trophy as leading scorer, the Hart Memorial Trophy as MVP, and the Ted Lindsay Award as most outstanding player. He has won each of these awards multiple times. McDavid also has represented BetMGM as a part of its roster of legendary brand ambassadors since March 2022. Terry Ryan is a former NHL first-round pick who has successfully transitioned to acting and entertainment. A natural storyteller, he is the author of a best-selling memoir and frequent guest on top hockey podcasts.

For more information on BetMGM, follow @BetMGM on X.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US), 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY)1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR), If you have questions or concerns about your gambling or someone close to you, please contact ConnexOntario at 1-866-531-2600 to speak to an advisor, free of charge (ON). 21+ for US. 19+ for ON. Please gamble responsibly. See BetMGM.com for Terms. Subject to eligibility requirements. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gambling entertainment company, pioneering the online gambling industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gambling businesses. Utilizing Entain's U.S.-licensed, state-of-the-art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gambling via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit https://sports.betmgm.com/en/blog and https://sports.betmgm.ca/en/blog.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, which involve substantial risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts International's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "could," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "likely," "intends," "plans," "pro forma," "projects," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. BetMGM has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations, assumptions and projections about future events and trends. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, BetMGM's expectations regarding the referenced responsible gambling campaign. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Included among the important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements are: risks related to the effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which BetMGM operates, the significant competition within the gaming and entertainment industry; risks that the campaign described herein does not occur or does not occur in the manner described herein; BetMGM's ability to execute on its business plan; changes in applicable laws or regulations, particularly with respect to iGaming and online sports betting; BetMGM's ability to manage growth and access the capital needed to support its growth plans; BetMGM's ability to obtain the required licenses, permits and other approvals necessary to grow in existing and new jurisdictions, and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts International's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, neither MGM Resorts International nor BetMGM is undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts International or BetMGM updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

SOURCE BetMGM

CONTACTS: BetMGM, Jennifer Arapoff, [email protected], Robert Flicker, [email protected]