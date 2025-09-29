Connor, Clark & Lunn Infrastructure expands renewable energy portfolio to nearly 2.4 GW with investment in three Ontario wind assets

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Connor, Clark & Lunn Infrastructure (CC&L Infrastructure) is pleased to announce the acquisition of a 49% interest in a portfolio of three operating Ontario-based wind projects totaling approximately 235 megawatts (MW) of gross capacity from NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (Energy Resources). With this investment, CC&L Infrastructure's renewable energy portfolio now represents nearly 2.4 gigawatts (GW) of gross capacity, including more than 1.2 GW of wind capacity across 10 distinct assets diversified by market, counterparty, jurisdiction, and wind regime.

Adelaide Wind, Bornish Wind and Goshen Wind (the Projects), are located in southern Ontario and have gross capacities of approximately 60 MW, 73 MW and 102 MW respectively, together generating energy equivalent to the annual consumption of over 200,000 Ontario households. All of the energy generated by the Projects is sold under 20-year Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) to the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) (rated Aa3 by Moody's). Energy Resources will retain a 51% ownership in the Projects and will continue to manage and operate the assets going forward.

"This acquisition further advances our strategy of building a resilient, long-term portfolio of infrastructure assets underpinned by strong counterparties and stable cash flows," said Matt O'Brien, President of CC&L Infrastructure. "These projects strengthen our presence in the Ontario renewable market and demonstrate our commitment to responsible investment in projects that deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns."

The Projects provide meaningful long-term economic contributions to the communities in which they operate through property taxes and direct funding. The Projects also have community benefit agreements in place with several local Indigenous groups.

"This transaction reflects both the strong fundamentals we continue to see in the Canadian renewables market and the ability of our team to execute on complex acquisitions with leading industry partners," said Eric Reidel, Managing Director of CC&L Infrastructure. "We are pleased to have worked collaboratively with Energy Resources to complete this transaction, which highlights our relationship-driven approach to sourcing opportunities that add long-term value to our portfolio."

CIBC Capital Markets served as CC&L Infrastructure's financial advisor on the transaction and Torys LLP served as its legal counsel.

About Connor, Clark & Lunn Infrastructure

CC&L Infrastructure invests in middle-market infrastructure assets with attractive risk-return characteristics, long lives and the potential to generate stable cash flows. To date, CC&L Infrastructure has accumulated approximately $7 billion in assets under management diversified across a variety of geographies, sectors and asset types, with over 100 underlying facilities across over 35 individual investments. CC&L Infrastructure is a part of Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group Ltd., a multi-boutique asset management firm whose affiliates collectively manage approximately $154 billion in assets.

