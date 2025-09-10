Connor, Clark & Lunn Infrastructure announces closing of more than US$200 million in debt financing across its US Renewable Power Portfolio

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Connor, Clark & Lunn Infrastructure (CC&L Infrastructure) is pleased to announce the recent closing of more than US$200 million in bank financing with a syndicate of international institutions, including CIBC, MUFG, Desjardins Group, and SuMi TRUST, across its portfolio of US renewable power projects.

The portfolio, which was acquired in 2021 alongside Régime de Rentes du Mouvement Desjardins and Desjardins Financial Security Life Assurance Company, both part of Desjardins Group, represents more than 560 megawatts (MW) of installed capacity. This includes a 200 MW solar project in Indiana, as well as four wind farms located in Indiana, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, and Ohio with an aggregate installed capacity of more than 360 MW. Each asset is fully contracted through long-term power purchase agreements with high-quality offtakers, and the portfolio provides geographically diversified exposure to three distinct US electricity markets.

"The completion of this refinancing marks a notable achievement by our asset management team," said Moira Turnbull-Fox, Head of Asset Management for CC&L Infrastructure. "It demonstrates our proactive approach to financial optimization and value creation. By leveraging the strength of our existing assets and relationships, we have successfully secured an attractive financing package that is accretive to value. These efforts align with our disciplined investment strategy, ensuring long-term value for our investors."

CC&L Infrastructure owns more than two gigawatts of gross renewable power capacity globally, diversified across a variety of energy markets, contract counterparties, regulatory jurisdictions and technologies (i.e. wind, solar and hydro). In aggregate, CC&L Infrastructure has closed over $5 billion in renewable power debt financings in recent years.

National Bank of Canada Capital Markets served as financial advisor to CC&L Infrastructure on the financing, Torys LLP acted as borrower's counsel, and Winston & Strawn LLP acted as lender's counsel.

About Connor, Clark & Lunn Infrastructure

CC&L Infrastructure invests in middle-market infrastructure assets with attractive risk-return characteristics, long lives and the potential to generate stable cash flows. To date, CC&L Infrastructure has accumulated approximately $7 billion in assets under management diversified across a variety of geographies, sectors and asset types, with more than 100 underlying facilities across 35 individual investments. CC&L Infrastructure is a part of Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group Ltd., a multi-boutique asset management firm.

About Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group Ltd.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group Ltd. (CC&L Financial Group) is an independently owned, multi-affiliate asset management firm that provides a broad range of traditional and alternative investment management solutions to institutional and individual investors. CC&L Financial Group brings significant scale and expertise to the delivery of non-investment management functions through the centralization of all operational and distribution functions, allowing talented investment managers to focus on what they do best. CC&L Financial Group's affiliates manage over $154 billion in assets. For more information, please visit cclgroup.com.

SOURCE Connor, Clark & Lunn Infrastructure

