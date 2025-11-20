Connected at Every Turn: AT&T Powers Las Vegas Race Week During F1 Chase

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- AT&T lights up the Vegas Strip with "The Speed of Light," supercharges Oracle Red Bull Racing's data-driven edge and elite FirstNet® support for public safety's communications

AT&T is transforming the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend into an experience where connection meets speed. From powering Oracle Red Bull Racing's data at every turn, to supporting first responders with dedicated FirstNet® coverage, we're driving the pulse of race week. As America's best overall network1, AT&T keeps teams, creators, first responders, and fans connected through every exciting, high-pressure moment on and off the track.

The Speed of Light

AT&T will light up downtown Vegas with "The Speed of Light," a high-energy visual experience that fuses racing, connectivity and innovation. Race fans will be greeted by this immersive AT&T visual experience to feel the speed, snap a selfie and share their race passion & fandom during the weekend on Sands Ave from Monday through Sunday of race week.

FirstNet: An Elite Pit Crew for Public Safety

There's another high-performance team working behind the scenes in the world's entertainment capital, with FirstNet®, Built with AT&T. The FirstNet Response Operations Group™ (ROG), led by former first responders, is "race-week ready" to keep public safety's critical communications moving. FirstNet ROG has staged dedicated SatCOLTs (Satellite Cells on Light Trucks), CRDs (Compact Rapid Deployables), and miniCRDs as an elite, race-week "pit crew" positioned around the 3.8-mile circuit. FirstNet personnel are also embedded within the Clark County Multi-Agency Coordination Center, collaborating in real time with Clark County Fire, Nevada's largest paid fire department, the City of Las Vegas and other local, state, and federal agencies to maintain seamless coordination and mitigate the "what-ifs." With tens of thousands of fans sharing selfies and streaming the excitement, commercial networks like T-Mobile aren't designed for public safety's needs. That's where FirstNet steps in. As an entire program built from the ground up to exclusively support all of America's first responders, FirstNet is the only network with a mandate to never slow down public safety's critical communications delivering first responders always-on priority and preemption, even when everyone else is "red flagged".

How AT&T Powers Oracle Red Bull Racing

Every Grand Prix weekend, telemetry and systems data flows in real time between the circuit and the team's operations hub in Milton Keynes--and back to the pit wall with America's fastest and most reliable wireless network. That connectivity underpins ORBR's race strategy, reliability checks, and live engineering when milliseconds matter.

"In Vegas, decisions happen in the blink of an eye. AT&T's connectivity keeps our engineers in the garage and back in Milton Keynes working as one, so we can turn data into performance when it matters most," said Laurent Mekies, team principal & CEO, Oracle Red Bull Racing.

"Max, Yuki, and Oracle Red Bull Racing perform at their best when the pressure is on--and so does AT&T. During every critical moment of the race, America's best overall wireless network keeps them connected. We power every aspect of this race weekend, from the pit wall to maximum coverage for first responders," said Kellyn Smith Kenny, chief marketing & growth officer, AT&T.

Find Us on the Strip: Merch Drops

In addition to network and safety support, AT&T street teams will canvass the Strip with premium Oracle Red Bull Racing–branded merchandise, including limited-edition Max Verstappen blankets, scarves, and totes. Fans can also keep an eye out for exclusive AT&T protective headsets and ear plugs designed for track events and race-day ear protection.

These limited merchandise items will be available at select locations including Resorts World, Park MGM, Hard Rock, UNLV, and the Fountain Club at Bellagio, while supplies last.

AT&T & The TikTok Clubhouse – Connected in Las Vegas

AT&T and TikTok are teaming up for the ultimate race weekend experience at the TikTok Clubhouse. AT&T is connecting race fans worldwide by partnering with TikTok at this exclusive destination--the race weekend's premier access pass to the fast lane.

Over 150 TikTok creators, star athletes, and public figures will gather for this content-first event. AT&T will team up with Red Bull athletes, including renowned streamer Ludwig Ahgren, breakout LPGA pro golfer Rose Zhang, and pro dunker and 2025 Athlete of the Year Anthony Hamilton Jr. Together, they'll help bring the excitement of Grand Prix weekend to life.

At the TikTok Clubhouse, guests will dive into immersive zones, try custom filters, and take on interactive challenges--creating shareable moments that fuse the thrill of the race with TikTok's signature energy, all powered by AT&T connectivity.

Stay connected and follow @att on social media for exclusive updates and behind-the-scenes coverage throughout race week.

FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks and service marks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

1 Based on RootMetrics® United States RootScore® Report: 1H 2025. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. RootMetrics rankings are not an endorsement of AT&T.

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

© 2025 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T and the Globe logo are registered trademarks of AT&T Intellectual Property.

SOURCE AT&T

Sofia Ramos, AT&T Corporate Communications, Email: [email protected]