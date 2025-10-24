AT&T Launches Connectopia at Intuit Dome, Elevating the Game Day Experience

DALLAS, Oct. 24, 2025 /CNW/ --

Powered by AT&T Fiber and 5G, Connectopia is the first immersive, AI-driven world building experience, combining 8K visuals and innovative technology to transform fan engagement

Key Takeaways:

AT&T is launching Connectopia at the AT&T Deck in Intuit Dome, debuting tonight at the Los Angeles Clippers' home opener against the Phoenix Suns.

Connectopia features the world's first interactive AI experience that creates cinematic 8K worlds locally and in real time.

Powered by AT&T Fiber and 5G, Connectopia offers fans a future-ready, dynamic platform for ongoing interactive experiences.

This innovative activation transforms game day, allowing fans of all ages to build and share digital "districts" through easy touch, visual, and mobile interactions for a truly immersive experience.

AT&T, in partnership with the Los Angeles Clippers, is once again raising the game by connecting fans to greater possibilities through Connectopia. This first-of-its-kind interactive AI experience was designed exclusively for the AT&T Deck at Intuit Dome.

Fans begin at one of four 75-inch touchscreen Portals, where they design their own unique digital district by choosing styles, environments, features such as specific colors and designs and residents – guided by intuitive AI prompts. Instantly, their personalized world is brought to life on-screen, then seamlessly transmitted across a mesmerizing pixel mesh before appearing on the massive, 30-foot parabolic wraparound display in the Play Area.

Guests can tour their district by viewing a 30-second 8K cinematic video. Through a mobile web app, fans can receive a shareable video. Each guest's vision contributes to a living planet, symbolizing the power of imagination and collaboration. Their creation remains part of Connectopia's evolving masterwork until it is reshaped by future visitors.

Interactive elements include:

Big Screen – Panoramic 10K LED display showcasing guest creations.

– Panoramic 10K LED display showcasing guest creations. Pixel Mesh – Luminous perforated cladding with responsive animations.

– Luminous perforated cladding with responsive animations. Hologram – Custom glass display with holographic guest appearances.

– Custom glass display with holographic guest appearances. Play Area – Immersive interior space surrounded by the big screen.

– Immersive interior space surrounded by the big screen. Architectural Lighting – LED pinstriping with responsive animations.

– LED pinstriping with responsive animations. Theatrical Lighting – Robotic light fixtures with responsive movements.

– Robotic light fixtures with responsive movements. Immersive Sound – Original music score, district soundscapes, and SFX.

"With Connectopia, we're redefining what it means to be a fan at Intuit Dome by combining the power of our network with immersive AI technology," said Kellyn Kenny, chief marketing & growth officer. "This partnership with the LA Clippers is about more than just innovation; it's about bringing people together to share unforgettable experiences that extend far beyond the court. Connectopia is a dynamic platform that continually evolves, inspiring creativity, building community and connecting fans to greater possibilities both at Intuit Dome and beyond."

"AT&T's fast, reliable fiber and 5G capabilities are the backbone of Connectopia, enabling massive amounts of data to move in real time with near-zero latency and groundbreaking AI," said Melissa Arnoldi, executive vice president and general manager of AT&T Business. "Without our ability to deliver connectivity at scale, an activation like Connectopia would not be possible. This isn't just a game-changer for fan engagement, it's a powerful example of how AT&T's security, reliability, and expertise can fuel innovation for any business."

"Just one year into Intuit Dome, it feels like we are continuing to unlock a new fan experience" said Gillian Zucker, CEO of Halo Sports & Entertainment. "We set out to build an arena that could elevate the game and bring fans closer – not just to the team, but to each other. AT&T has helped make that vision real. From the power behind the Halo Board to immersive activations like Connectopia, they're helping us transform our arena into a place where fans don't just watch, they participate. Whether it's AI-driven experiences, game-face entry, or playing games with the buttons in every seat, we hope that we're creating a new standard for what it means to be at an event."

Connectopia is the first public installation to generate and feature real-time, cinematic 8K AI videos inside a live venue, uniquely combining AI image generation, computer vision, and procedural 3D animation into one seamless system. Unlike typical activations that are static or pre-rendered, Connectopia is dynamic, ever-evolving and never the same twice. It is a living blend of AI, architecture and human creativity into one seamless shared experience.

