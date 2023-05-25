Congruence Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the 2023 European and North America CCG UGM & Conferences

MONTREAL and RALEIGH, N.C., May 25, 2023 /CNW/ -- Congruence Therapeutics, a biotechnology company working at the interface of computational and experimental drug discovery to design novel small molecules for diseases of protein misfolding, announced today oral and poster presentations during the upcoming Chemical Computing Group (CCG) meetings:

European UGM & Conference, taking place May 30-June 2, 2023 , in Munich, Germany .

, in . North America UGM & Conference, taking place June 20-23, 2023 , in Montreal, Canada .

More details on the meetings can be found here:

Both CCG conferences are 4-day events, consisting of workshops, scientific presentations and poster sessions, as well as social activities including receptions and a conference dinner.

About Congruence Therapeutics

Congruence Therapeutics is a drug discovery company that is uniquely harnessing the power of innovative fields such as protein dynamics, biophysics, machine learning, AI, and computational chemistry to advance drug discovery. Our ground-breaking discovery engine, Revenir™, captures the biophysical features of functional proteins and their pathogenic counterparts in order to discover functional allosteric and cryptic pockets which can lead to small molecule hits at unprecedented speed.

For more information, please visit www.congruencetx.com.

Company Contact

Tanya Borsuk

EVP of Corporate and Business Development

[email protected]

Media Contact

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

[email protected]

858-366-3243

