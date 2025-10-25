Honouring excellence, mentorship, and impact in youth mental health and substance use research

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Dr. Tea Rosic, an assistant professor in the University of Ottawa's Department of Psychiatry, child and adolescent psychiatrist at the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO), and scientist at the CHEO Research Institute, has been named the 2025 recipient of the Glenda M. MacQueen Memorial Career Development Award for Women in Psychiatry.

Jointly delivered by the CIHR Institute of Neurosciences, Mental Health and Addiction (CIHR-INMHA) and the Canadian Psychiatric Association (CPA), this annual $100,000 award supports early-career women psychiatrists who are building academic research programs that advance mental health in Canada.

At CHEO, Dr. Rosic leads the Paediatric Substance Use and Concurrent Disorders Clinical and Research Programs, which aim to improve care for youth with both substance use and mental health challenges. Her work combines population-level health services research with studies on the implementation and effectiveness of innovative clinical programs--working directly with young people and families to co-design services and research that meets their needs.

"Adolescence is a peak time for initiating substance use and a high-risk period for the onset of substance use disorder," says Dr. Rosic. "Many young people fall through the cracks of siloed systems and don't get the help they need until more serious consequences occur. There's so much opportunity to make a positive impact by providing integrated care, improving access, and bringing together traditionally separate mental health and addictions services."

Advancing youth mental health, she has found, depends not only on research but also on mentoring the next generation, which has been a defining theme throughout her career. Dr. Rosic credits her own mentors for shaping her path and is deeply committed to paying that forward.

"Mentorship has entirely shaped the trajectory of my career, from the development of my interests, to the opportunities I received to learn and grow, to my confidence in participating in the world of clinical research," she reflects. "My goal is to provide to my own mentees the same degree of commitment and genuine support that I've been fortunate to receive."

This dedication to mentorship and leadership mirrors the legacy of Dr. Glenda MacQueen, a renowned academic psychiatrist and mentor who championed women in the field. The award honours her by supporting women psychiatrists as they navigate the unique challenges of combining clinical practice, research and leadership.

"I trained at McMaster University, where Dr. MacQueen had also launched her career," says Dr. Rosic. "Her impact on so many who later trained me is evident, and the ripple effect of her legacy continues. I'm honoured to follow in the footsteps of Dr. MacQueen and the outstanding women psychiatrists, researchers and mentors who've received this award before me."

When asked what advice she would offer to early-career women psychiatrists interested in pursuing research, Dr. Rosic shares:

"The journey is dynamic, and everyone will experience ups and downs along the way. Finding those who believe in you and will champion you and your work makes all the difference."

The Glenda M. MacQueen Memorial Career Development Award for Women in Psychiatry is delivered annually by CIHR-INMHA and the CPA. To learn more and apply for the 2026 award, visit the Canadian Psychiatric Association website.

Founded in 1951, the CPA is the national voice of Canada's psychiatrists and psychiatrists-in-training and is the leading authority on psychiatric matters in Canada.

