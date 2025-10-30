QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Congebec is proud to announce the appointment of Tim Ludwig as Chief Commercial Officer.

Tim Ludwig (CNW Group/Congébec Logistique Inc.)

With more than 25 years in the food processing and logistics industry, Tim Ludwig brings a rare combination of hands-on operational insight and visionary leadership. He is best known as the founder of Bradner Cold Storage, which he launched in 2011 and built from a two-person startup into a multi-location logistics network across British Columbia. Under his leadership, Bradner became known for its customer-focused solutions, technology-forward approach, and strong corporate culture.

Following the strategic merger of Bradner Cold Storage with Congebec earlier this year, Tim joined Congebec's ownership group and now steps into the role as Chief Commercial Officer. In this capacity, he leads the company's commercial strategy, aligning market opportunities, client partnerships, and innovation to drive Congebec's next stage of growth.

Tim's appointment reflects Congebec's commitment to innovation, responsiveness, and excellence in the customer experience. His entrepreneurial spirit and deep industry knowledge will be instrumental in shaping the future of Congebec's commercial operations and advancing its cold chain solutions across Canada and beyond.

About Congebec

Congebec is a Canadian-owned multi-temperature logistics provider of value-added distribution services for the food, retail and packaged goods industries. Committed to food safety, Congebec is a leader in the Canadian and North American markets. With 550 employees and over 50 years of experience, the company operates 16 modern facilities totaling nearly 70 million cubic feet. These facilities are strategically located in Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia. For more information, visit www.congebec.com.

