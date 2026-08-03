Conflow Power Group Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global Company of the Year for Excellence in Smart Urban Infrastructure Leadership

Recognized for visionary innovation and customer impact, Conflow Power Group is redefining urban infrastructure with scalable, revenue-generating smart city solutions.

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 3, 2026 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Conflow Power Group has received the 2026 Global Company of the Year recognition in the Smart Urban Infrastructure sector for its outstanding achievements in visionary innovation, performance, and customer impact. The recognition highlights Conflow Power Group's differentiated approach to transforming streetlighting into a multifunctional infrastructure asset capable of addressing the increasingly interconnected needs of municipalities, data center operators, and communities.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: visionary innovation & performance and customer impact. Conflow Power Group excels in both, demonstrating its ability to align innovation with emerging market needs while delivering tangible value to customers and infrastructure stakeholders. "The company ensures robust growth by delivering superior value at a competitive price. Traditional lighting systems are ongoing operational expenses, dependent on grid power and periodic replacement. iLamp reverses this equation by combining solar generation, battery storage, AI-enabled functionality, and modularity into a single long-life asset, catalyzing measurable return on investment," said Anirudh Bhaskaran, Associate Director, Energy & Environment at Frost & Sullivan.

At the center of Conflow Power Group's strategy is its iLamp platform, which redefines what a streetlight can deliver within modern urban and digital infrastructure. One physical unit can serve simultaneously as a security asset to an operator, a compute asset to its customers, and a public infrastructure asset to its host community. By integrating solar power generation, battery storage, AI-enabled analytics, connectivity, and edge computing into a modular platform, iLamp creates a distributed infrastructure layer that can support applications ranging from safety and surveillance to environmental monitoring, smart-city services, and localized computing.

Conflow Power Group is now in detailed discussions with three large-scale data center operators around a proposition built on this convergence. Deployed as a perimeter lattice, autonomous, solar-powered iLamp units can provide AI-enabled detection and classification at the pole while minimizing reliance on continuous video transmission. With up to 275 TOPS of computing capability per pole, the platform can process intelligence at the edge, allowing network bandwidth to carry alerts and metadata rather than continuous video streams from hundreds of cameras. The same infrastructure can function as distributed inference nodes, providing compute capacity without requiring a traditional grid connection, water supply, substation, or interconnect queue position.

Equally important, the infrastructure delivers value beyond the data center perimeter. The platform an operator installs inside the fence is the platform the host municipality wants outside it. By extending the same infrastructure into municipal street networks, Conflow Power Group creates an opportunity to align private infrastructure investment with public-sector priorities.

"One physical unit is a security asset to the operator, a compute asset to its customers, and a public good to its host community. We are not aware of another platform that does all three, and we do not believe one can readily be assembled, because the components sit in three separate industries that do not talk to each other. We are grateful to Frost and Sullivan for spotting this first."

He added: "Security vendors have no compute, and in any case, we are not focused on surveillance, we are after the edge inference compute revenue. Compute vendors have no municipal channel; we have more than sixty at agreement stage. Lighting vendors have neither."

This approach addresses a growing challenge for data center development: securing meaningful municipal consent. As communities increasingly weigh the economic, environmental, and infrastructure implications of new data centers, developers must demonstrate benefits that extend beyond capital investment and construction employment. Through its public-private partnership model, Conflow Power Group envisions municipalities serving as hosts, compute off-takers providing secured revenue, and green financing supporting infrastructure deployment. The model can enable municipalities to access green-powered streetlighting, smart-city capabilities, and revenue participation while helping data center operators establish a stronger community-value proposition by supplying AI inference at the edge.

Conflow Power Group's differentiated strategy demonstrates how infrastructure can be designed to create value across multiple stakeholder groups simultaneously. By bringing security, edge computing, renewable energy, connectivity, and municipal services together within a single modular platform, the company is creating a new pathway for infrastructure deployment that can move computing closer to end users while strengthening the communities in which digital infrastructure is built.

Frost & Sullivan commends Conflow Power Group for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first approach position iLamp as a compelling example of how smart urban infrastructure can evolve from a conventional operating expense into a multifunctional platform capable of generating value for operators, customers, and communities.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition identifies forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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About Conflow Power Group

Conflow Power Group Limited is a UK-based smart-infrastructure company and the developer of iLamp, an autonomous solar-powered street lighting platform. Each unit generates a minimum of 600 watts of solar power, uses roughly a third of that to run its own onboard systems, and carries an NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin edge-compute module rated at 275 TOPS alongside cameras, sensors, WiFi, routers and controllers. The result is a single asset that lights a street, secures it, and delivers inference compute at the point of demand, warrantied for 20 years.

The company licenses the iLamp platform globally under territorial licence and is currently focused on municipalities and national governments offering Public Private Partnerships where the iLamp network can be offered at no cost to the host by preselling inference compute and launching Green Bonds to finance the installations.

www.conflowpower.com www.iLampCI.com

Contact Tracie Halton at UK HQ [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan