Telstra Health Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 APAC Company of the Year Recognition for Leadership in Native Healthcare Enterprise Interoperability Platforms

This recognition highlights Telstra Health's innovation, clinician-led approach, and leadership in advancing connected healthcare through FHIR-native interoperability.

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 3, 2026 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Telstra Health has received the 2026 APAC Company of the Year Recognition in the native healthcare enterprise interoperability platforms industry for its outstanding achievements in healthcare interoperability, digital health transformation, and customer-focused innovation. The recognition highlights the company's ability to deliver secure, standards-based interoperability solutions that strengthen care coordination, improve clinical workflows, and enable connected healthcare ecosystems across Asia-Pacific.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Telstra Health excelled in both by aligning its long-term strategy with the evolving needs of healthcare organizations while consistently delivering scalable, clinically driven interoperability solutions that support better patient outcomes.

"Telstra Health has established a differentiated position in the APAC healthcare interoperability market by combining standards-based innovation with a clinician-led development model that ensures technology aligns with real-world healthcare delivery. Its phased implementation approach, FHIR-native architecture, and commitment to secure, connected care enable healthcare organizations to modernize with confidence while building a strong foundation for future digital transformation," said Sowmya Srinath, Director at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term strategy centered on digital health transformation, healthcare interoperability, and strategic collaboration, Telstra Health continues to help health and care organizations modernize information exchange while preserving existing technology investments. This commitment extends beyond individual implementations, supporting the broader advancement of connected healthcare across Asia Pacific and beyond.

At the center of this approach is Telstra Health Corus™, the company's connected care ecosystem. Its interoperability foundation, Corus iX™, uses Smile Digital Health's FHIR-native platform, OmniVera HDP. Together, they provide a standards-based enterprise interoperability and workflow orchestration platform that enables trusted governed health information to follow patients seamlessly across the care continuum.

Innovation remains central to Telstra Health's approach. Corus iX™ delivers a FHIR-native interoperability layer, connecting hospitals, primary care providers, aged care organizations, pathology providers, public health agencies, and digital health applications through a single governed platform. Embedded consent, audit, privacy and compliance controls enable trusted healthcare information to be shared securely across care settings.

By replacing fragmented point-to-point integrations with standardized information exchange, Corus iX™ reduces complexity, improves consistency and establishes the trusted data foundation that enables secure, scalable, and clinically meaningful data sharing while supporting AI-enabled healthcare, predictive analytics, and future digital innovation.

"We are honoured to receive this recognition in APAC. However, what makes it particularly meaningful is that it acknowledges the work being done to solve a challenge shared by health systems around the world: how to connect information, people and services in ways that deliver better health outcomes for everyone. At its heart, connected care is about ensuring that no one needs to tell their story more than once, and that clinicians have access to the right information when and where they need it," said Elizabeth Koff AM, Managing Director, Telstra Health.

Koff continues, "The future of digital health is not about adding more technology to already complex systems. It is about creating intelligent, connected foundations that reduce complexity, strengthen collaboration and turn information into meaningful action. Corus iX™ is helping health and care organisations do exactly that by bringing data and insights into workflows to support safer, more informed and sustainable care for all of us."

Telstra Health's commitment to long-term customer partnerships further reinforces its market leadership. The company works closely with healthcare organizations throughout implementation and platform evolution, embedding clinical expertise into product development through multidisciplinary teams and continuous customer collaboration. Its phased deployment methodology reduces implementation risk while enabling organizations to realize measurable value early, creating a scalable foundation for connected care.

Frost & Sullivan commends Telstra Health for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's clinician-led innovation, standards-based interoperability expertise, and sustained investment in future-ready digital health infrastructure are helping shape the future of healthcare interoperability across Asia Pacific and beyond.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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About Telstra Health

At Telstra Health, we're here for life - working alongside governments, clinicians, aged care providers and communities to support better care for all. With a unique footprint across Australia and internationally, we bring deep expertise across digital health and social services.

Our capabilities span national cancer screening, social support programs and secure, integrated software solutions.

By connecting people, providers and systems with near real-time data, AI-powered workflows, and solutions designed with clinical safety in mind, supported by robust cyber and data security, we help enable coordinated care that supports improved health outcomes and empowers individuals to take charge of their wellbeing.

Additional Information on Telstra Health Corus™ and Corus iX™

Corus iX™ is Telstra Health's FHIR native interoperability platform. It connects existing clinical, operational and partner systems through enterprise API integration. An embedded governance layer manages consent, audit and compliance, and the structured data produces powers analytics, reporting and AI-ready workflows.

Corus™ is Telstra Health's overall solution for connected care. Corus iX™ is the interoperability foundation underneath it; the connective tissue that lets Corus™ products and services share governed, trusted data and work together across care settings.

For further information on Telstra Health, please contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan