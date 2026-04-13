Inspired by renowned international counterparts, a 'Concours' is a curated automotive exhibition showcasing rare and exceptional vehicles, celebrated for their design, craftsmanship, and heritage. Set within Montreal's newest destination, Concours ROYALMOUNT will showcase a curated selection of 20 rare vehicles from private collections, including models from Automobiles Etcetera, Luc Poirier, and others. Designed as a multidimensional experience, Concours ROYALMOUNT invites visitors to engage with race week through a broader cultural lens. Open to all, ROYALMOUNT will have interactive installations, family-friendly programming, luxury brand collaborations, and curated activations to create a dynamic environment where performance, design, and community intersect.

CONCOURS ROYALMOUNT PROGRAMMING

Timed to coincide with the city's most anticipated moment of the year, Concours ROYALMOUNT introduces exclusive experiences and cultural activations, designed to echo the energy of Montreal's race week.

CONCOURS SHOWCASE – May 14-20

A curated selection of 20 unique supercars and hypercars will be on display in the mall throughout the week, offering visitors a rare opportunity to experience vehicles seldom seen by the public. Visitors are invited to vote for their favourite vehicle via the ROYALMOUNT App for a chance to win daily prizes. Participants may cast one vote per day throughout the event.





A curated selection of 20 unique supercars and hypercars will be on display in the mall throughout the week, offering visitors a rare opportunity to experience vehicles seldom seen by the public. Visitors are invited to vote for their favourite vehicle via the ROYALMOUNT App for a chance to win daily prizes. Participants may cast one vote per day throughout the event. JUNIOR RACE CIRCUIT – May 16–18

Taking place over the long weekend, this daytime activation invites children aged 8 and under to experience Formula 1™-inspired mini racetracks in the Urban Park. Driving electric, luxury-inspired miniature vehicles, young visitors can navigate circuits inspired by iconic tracks, introducing the next generation to the world of performance through play.





Taking place over the long weekend, this daytime activation invites children aged 8 and under to experience Formula 1™-inspired mini racetracks in the Urban Park. Driving electric, luxury-inspired miniature vehicles, young visitors can navigate circuits inspired by iconic tracks, introducing the next generation to the world of performance through play. F1 RACE SIMULATOR – Presented by TUDOR – May 14-18

Step into the driver's seat and experience the thrill of Formula 1™ with the TUDOR F1 Simulator, located in front of our TUDOR Boutique. Designed for precision and realism, this immersive activation brings visitors closer to the world of high-performance racing through cutting-edge simulation technology and a premium, fully curated experience.





Step into the driver's seat and experience the thrill of Formula 1™ with the TUDOR F1 Simulator, located in front of our TUDOR Boutique. Designed for precision and realism, this immersive activation brings visitors closer to the world of high-performance racing through cutting-edge simulation technology and a premium, fully curated experience. THE MERCEDES-AMG F1 W17 E PERFORMANCE REPLICA – Presented by IWC Schaffhausen – May 21-24

In partnership with IWC, an official Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team replica car will be on display in ROYALMOUNT's iconic luxury row. Serving as a visual centerpiece throughout race week, the installation invites visitors to experience the precision and design of Formula 1™ up close, with opportunities for public viewing and photography.





In partnership with IWC, an official Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team replica car will be on display in ROYALMOUNT's iconic luxury row. Serving as a visual centerpiece throughout race week, the installation invites visitors to experience the precision and design of Formula 1™ up close, with opportunities for public viewing and photography. OFFICIAL MERCHANDISE PARTNER – May 8-24

Official CGV™ merchandise will be available for purchase at the ROYALMOUNT concierge desk, including caps, tees, and pullovers from the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve collection. Designed as race week essentials and lasting keepsakes, these pieces extend the experience beyond the event.





Official CGV™ merchandise will be available for purchase at the ROYALMOUNT concierge desk, including caps, tees, and pullovers from the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve collection. Designed as race week essentials and lasting keepsakes, these pieces extend the experience beyond the event. CARS & COFFEE – Saturday, May 23 (Closing Event)

Closing Concours ROYALMOUNT, Cars & Coffee returns to the ROYALMOUNT Annex as a high-energy finale. Distinct from the curated exotic car showcase, this community-driven gathering brings together collectors, enthusiasts, photographers, and families around a diverse lineup of classic and performance vehicles, alongside curated music in a vibrant, open-to-all atmosphere.

BEYOND RACE WEEK

As Montreal comes alive for race week, ROYALMOUNT extends the experience beyond Concours ROYALMOUNT through its retail and dining offer. Home to the highest concentration of luxury watch and jewelry maisons in Quebec, the destination offers a curated mix of premium brands and experiences designed to complement the race week lifestyle. As the only destination in the city open until 9 p.m. on Saturdays, ROYALMOUNT provides visitors with a seamless way to extend their day, from automotive discovery to evening shopping and dining. Full race week details can be found at www.royalmount.com/concours.

ABOUT ROYALMOUNT

Envisioned by Quebec-based real estate development and management company Carbonleo, ROYALMOUNT is Montreal's newest shopping, dining and entertainment destination, where connectivity, creativity and sustainability meet and thrive. Located in Midtown, the district features 170 stores, including 60 restaurants and cafés, and the largest concentration of luxury flagship stores in Québec. ROYALMOUNT also features a 77,000-square-foot urban park, a pedestrian skybridge connecting the destination directly to public transit and a public art trail showcasing works by local and international artists. Through year-round programming and complimentary cultural activities, visitors can experience the destination in many ways -- from shopping and dining to discovering art, attending events or simply enjoying vibrant public spaces.

For more information visit https://www.royalmount.com

SOURCE ROYALMOUNT

MEDIA INQUIRIES: For any additional information about Concours ROYALMOUNT or requests, please contact ZOÏ Agency at [email protected]