Concordia Shanghai's Early Childhood Division Ranked Among Top 5 in China

SHANGHAI, Oct. 7, 2024 /CNW/ -- Concordia Shanghai's Early Childhood (EC) Division has earned a top spot in the KingLead China International Kindergarten Ranking, placing No. 1 in Shanghai and No. 4 in China. This recognition reflects Concordia's continued commitment to excellence and holistic education, alongside other leading schools across the country.

Concordia International School Shanghai Early Childhood Division

Since its founding in 1998, Concordia has strived to be a preeminent international school in Asia, driven by a mission to nurture the academic and personal growth of its students. The EC program follows a play-based, child-centered approach, serving Preschool, Pre-Kindergarten, and Kindergarten students. With highly qualified teachers and teaching assistants, the EC division creates an environment where learning is joyful and discovery-driven.

Innovative initiatives, such as an expanded STEM curriculum and a wide range of extracurricular activities (ECAs) tailored for young learners, further enhance the EC experience. Concordia, as an American school, is committed to fostering both academic success and personal development through a balanced program that integrates core values and virtues in age-appropriate ways, starting from the earliest years.

"We are dedicated to providing families with a trusted and nurturing environment where their children can thrive from their earliest years through to high school graduation," says Dr. Bob Cantwell, EC Principal of Concordia. "Our goal is to create a foundation where every child feels supported and inspired to explore, grow, and reach their full potential."

KingLead Research, established by scholars and alumni from prestigious universities such as Harvard, Cambridge, Peking, and Tsinghua, evaluates international schools across China from multiple dimensions: brand, innovation, characteristics, and competitiveness. Rankings published by the organization have become an effective reference for families looking for international education.

