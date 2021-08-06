Conception Harbour to benefit from safer driving conditions with a new retaining wall

CONCEPTION HARBOUR, NL, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and well-being of Canadians are the top priorities of the governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador. As we begin to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, we know how important investments in critical infrastructure are as we build back better.

Taking decisive action to help families, businesses and communities is vital to the well-being of the province – and today's announcement is a key part of this support.

Today, Ken McDonald, Member of Parliament for Avalon, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development; the Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, and His Worship Craig Williams, Mayor of the Town of Conception Harbour, announced funding to improve road and driving safety in Conception Harbour.

The project consists of constructing a new 10 metre armour stone retaining wall on Bacon Cove Road. In addition, a pipe culvert and channel excavation will be included to ensure the safety and stability of the retaining wall. This project will help improve driving conditions for safer commuting, and more efficient passage.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $20,000 in this project through the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure program. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is also investing over $20,000 and the Town of Conception Harbour is contributing more than $4,000 in the project.

Quotes

"Investments in public infrastructure are crucial to keeping our rural and small communities in Newfoundland and Labrador healthy, strong, and vibrant. The armour stone retaining wall on Bacon Cove Road will make driving in the community safer, more reliable, and more resilient. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities. Thank you to all involved in making today's important announcement happen!"

Ken McDonald, Member of Parliament for Avalon, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"The safety of motorists and workers is always a top priority for all road work. This new infrastructure will create a safer roadway for motorists, residents, and tourists in Conception Harbour."

The Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

"The Town of Conception Harbour is very pleased to work with all levels of government on this project. This funding enables the town to provide safe roads for the residents of the area."

His Worship Craig Williams, Mayor of the Town of Conception Harbour

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure that meets the unique needs of rural and northern communities, like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity.

The Government of Canada has invested more than $565 million towards over 765 infrastructure projects across Newfoundland under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than towards over 765 infrastructure projects across under the plan. Across Canada , since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Government of Canada has contributed $9.7 billion to 3,500 infrastructure projects.

Web: Infrastructure Canada

