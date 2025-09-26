Computek College Listed Among The Globe and Mail's Canada's Top Growing Companies 2025 for the Second Consecutive Year

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Computek College is pleased to announce it has been ranked on The Globe and Mail's Report on Business: Canada's Top Growing Companies 2025, marking the second consecutive year Computek has earned this recognition.

In 2024, Computek College made its debut on the list due to its outstanding growth over a three-year period. This growth was primarily driven by rising student enrollment, expanded program offerings, and a steadfast commitment to delivering quality and relevant education in Canada's rapidly evolving tech sector. Building on that success, Computek continued its upward trajectory in 2025, achieving 79 per cent growth over the past year.

"This recognition from The Globe and Mail is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our faculty, staff, students, and our various industry partners and community stakeholders," said Muraly Srinarayanathas, Chief Executive Officer of Computek College. "Being listed two years in a row underlines our commitment to continuous improvement, innovation in learning, and providing career-ready education that meets both local and global demands. We look forward to our continued growth and the success of our students."

Computek's mission has always been to provide students, many of whom are newcomers to Canada and adult learners pivoting careers, with the resources, support, and learning environment needed to succeed in today's competitive workforce. Recognition on this notable national list reaffirms Computek's mandate and reflects its focus on measurable impact, educational excellence, and the ability to adapt quickly to changing industry needs.

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019 to celebrate the achievements of innovative businesses in Canada. To qualify for this voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill revenue requirements. In total, 400 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

"Our annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies reflects the sector-spanning ingenuity of this country's entrepreneurs and corporate leaders," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "And we think it's important to tell their stories, to help inspire the next generation of up-and-comers across the country."

About Computek College

Established in 1991, Computek College is one of Ontario's fastest-growing regulated career colleges — proudly serving diverse learners for over 30 years. With three campus locations across Ontario — Toronto, Markham, and Ajax — Computek provides flexible, practical programs that help our students confidently enter Canada's workforce, offering diplomas, certificates, and postgraduate programs in healthcare, business, and technology taught by industry experts to meet the fast-changing demands of Canada's labour market.

