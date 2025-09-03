3 Magazine Celebrates First Anniversary and Landmark Issue with Cover Star Lilly Singh

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - 3 magazine, a publication by 369 Global and SJC Media, redefining what it means to live, work, and create between cultures, has grown from an ambitious idea into a brand with a strong national presence in just 12 months. To mark its first anniversary, the magazine unveils a bold new issue and will celebrate with a special invite-only event at Toronto's 1 Hotel. The evening extends the issue's central focus on connection—to self, to others, to community, and our cultural roots—through immersive, curated activations that bring the concept to life.

The anniversary issue marks a significant chapter for 3, showcasing a luxe redesign with greater depth to capture refined notions of modern luxury. The issue brings together inspiring voices, featuring cover star Canadian comedic icon Lilly Singh, along with 3 magazine ambassador Lily Li in the Talisman feature, as well as culinary innovator David Zilber and visionary designers Mariga Kapadiya & Amrit Kumar of Norblack Norwhite. Together, the issue explores the intertwined themes of identity, innovation, belonging and relationships—highlighting what truly ties us together.

Emerging out of Canadian third culture values but extending globally, 3 magazine has established a strong presence globally through international events and a dynamic digital footprint that includes newsletters, social media, and multimedia storytelling. Its unique perspective has resonated with third culture individuals and the culturally curious alike, building a readership that is diverse, engaged, and deeply invested in themes such as home, innovation, power, and connection.

"The world is becoming more fragmented, yet more interconnected, and many people are afraid they'll lose their identity in the global mix," says Publisher Muraly Srinarayanathas. "3 magazine exists to bridge that paradox by offering stories and perspectives that help us shape our own identities while respecting the local and embracing the global. 3 seeks to connect, to inspire and to create a space for people to think differently."

With this milestone, 3 also announces Kristen Vinakmens as its new Editor-in-Chief. She brings a wealth of experience in luxury lifestyle media to elevate editorial and expand the magazine's depth. "I'm thrilled to further 3 magazine's mission of crafting intellectually stimulating, culturally curious stories that shine a light on third-culture individuals. As we celebrate our first anniversary, we're setting the bar even higher with bolder perspectives, richer storytelling and an elevated look and feel that harnesses the power of print as the ultimate luxury," says Kristen Vinakmens.

Distribution of 3 is expected to expand across Canada and into global markets with thriving third culture communities in the coming year. A digital relaunch is also underway, with a mobile-first, user-friendly platform designed to deliver deeper, more personalized stories that meet the growing demand for more diverse and globally relevant content.

About 3 magazine

For people who live between borders and beyond boundaries.

3 magazine celebrates third culture individuals, Canadians and the culturally curious. It is a testament to people born in one place but enriched by the influence of numerous others. 3 delves into the essence of global narratives, weaving together topics from identity to innovation. With deeply reported stories, thought-provoking columns, insightful profiles and style features, its content will challenge and inspire. Through this exploration, 3 aims to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of the diverse experiences that shape our country and our world. 3 is published by purpose-driven 369 Global in partnership with SJC Media , publisher of Canada's largest portfolio of media brands.

